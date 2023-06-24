Like many clubs who come down from the Premier League, Southampton are set to undergo major changes this summer both on and off the pitch.

There will be a mix of players who will not want to play in the Championship and other players that the Saints will not want to lose but who will naturally gather interest because of their talent.

Let's take a look at SIX players in the current Southampton squad whose careers at St Mary's Stadium are at a real crossroads this summer...

James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse is Southampton's star man and has been for a number of years, so it isn't exactly a shock to see Premier League clubs keen to give him a chance back in the top flight.

Should Ward-Prowse get a move to say a West Ham, a Newcastle or a Tottenham - all who have been linked - then it could bolster his hopes of getting back into the England squad.

Whilst he loves Southampton, Ward-Prowse will have his eyes set on the top flight again even though he has three years remaining on his contract.

Mislav Orsic

The Croatian forward has had a torrid time since he arrived in January from Dinamo Zagreb, playing just once in the Premier League and wasn't fancied by either Nathan Jones or Ruben Selles seemingly.

There is interest from Turkey in his signature but he will surely be pushing for an exit considering how little he played in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Paul Onuachu

Another signing late on in the mid-season transfer window, Onuachu played 11 times for Southampton in the Premier League without scoring, and he's not going to suit Russell Martin's style of play when he arrives.

There is interest in the Nigerian from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Germany though, so he will probably get a move in some capacity - albeit a loan deal is most likely.

Armel Bella-Kotchap

Bella-Kotchap is a defender of real promise having already been capped by Germany twice at the age of 21, but his international hopes for the future probably rest on getting a move away from Southampton.

Germany will not select him if he's playing Championship football, and with Bundesliga clubs keen it wouldn't be a total surprise to see Bella-Kotchap back in his adopted home nation before the transfer window closes.

Romeo Lavia

No-one at Southampton will want to see talented midfielder Lavia depart, but some big clubs are circling and it could be hard for the teenager to not be distracted by it.

Arsenal are believed to be in talks to land the 19-year-old Belgian and whilst Southampton are adamant they'll hold out for the fee they want, you get the feeling that Lavia and his team will push through a move should the Saints try and stand firm.

Nathan Tella

Tella was deemed as not good enough for Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad last season, therefore he was loaned out to Burnley and he became one of the stars of the Championship as the Clarets romped to the title.

Now, Burnley are keen to sign Tella on a permanent basis but they value him at less than the £15 million the Saints want.

Going off how welcomed he was by Burnley fans and how he seemed to love his time in Lancashire, Tella will surely have a full-time move to Turf Moor on his mind, which would throw his Southampton future into doubt.