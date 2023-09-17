Highlights Southampton FC was founded in 1885 by members of the St. Mary's Church, giving the club a long and storied history in football.

The club plays their home matches at St. Mary's Stadium, which has been the site of many memorable victories over top Premier League teams.

Despite their long history, Southampton FC has only won one major trophy, the FA Cup, in 1976 when they defeated Manchester United in a major upset.

Southampton will be hoping to make a swift return to the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Saints had a terrible campaign last year, but their relegation offers them a fresh start and even after seeing some of their key players depart in the summer window, hopes are still high at St Mary's.

The club is expected to compete at the very top end of the Championship, and pressure will be on Russell Martin to meet those lofty expectations. If he can, then the up-and-coming coach will write his own bit of Saints history.

While we see how the season plays out for Southampton, here at Football League World, we have looked at six facts about the football club that all Southampton fans should know…

In what year were Southampton FC founded?

Southampton FC is a football club that is based in a port city of Hampshire.

The club has a long history in football after being founded in 1885 by members of the St. Mary’s Church.

Where do Southampton play their home games?

This is obviously a question that most Southampton fans will know the answer to but the club plays their home matches at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The club has had a few different stadiums in their history, with them being at the Dell from 1898 to 2001. It was 2001 when the club moved into their current stadium and have remained there ever since.

The stadium has been part of some great days and nights as the club has hosted top Premier League teams and come out on top in front of their home supporters.

How many major trophies have Southampton FC won in their history?

Given that Southampton have been in football for a long time and have been playing in the Premier League for a sustained period of time in recent years, it may surprise people to know that Southampton have won just one major trophy in their history.

That one major trophy is the FA Cup, and they won it in 1976 as they beat Manchester United 1-0, which was considered a major shock as they were a second division team at the time.

Why are Southampton nicknamed the Saints?

Southampton has had the nickname of the Saints since they were formed in 1885, and they have had that nickname since they were founded at St. Mary’s Church.

The club changed their name to Southampton Football Club in 1897, but the Saints part has always remained a part of the club.

Which player has made the most appearances for Southampton FC?

Not every Southampton fan may be familiar with this name, but Southampton’s longest-serving player is Terry Paine.

The former striker played 815 games in a period of 18 years at Southampton, and in that time, he scored 187 goals for the club.

Who is Southampton’s all-time leading goalscorer?

As with Terry Paine, most of the younger Southampton fans may not be aware of this name, but the club’s current top goalscorer is Mick Channon.

The former striker scored 228 goals in 607 appearances, and that was done across two different spells with Southampton.

Channon came through the Saints' youth system and spent 12 years with the club's first team before moving to Manchester City in 1977. Two years later, he returned to the South Coast to add more goals to his tally.