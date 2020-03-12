6 shots on target: Can this struggling Blackburn Rovers man come good at Ewood Park?

Right from the start of his time at Blackburn Rovers, the pressure was always going to be on Ben Brereton.

Having joined made the move to Ewood Park from Rovers’ Championship rivals Nottingham Forest for a fee reported to be worth around £7million while still only 19-years-old, expectations were always going to be high on the youngster.

So far however, Brereton has failed to really achieve the success many had hoped he would enjoy during his time in Lancashire, with the striker struggling to make an impact at the club since that big money move.

Given the amount they spent on Brereton however, there will understandably be a desire around Ewood Park for that investment in the young striker to be repaid, and manager Tony Mowbray has hinted recently that Brereton will be given more chances to prove himself between now and the end of the season.

But are the signs there that Brereton can come good for Rovers at some point down the line?

Here, we put the spotlight on the striker’s time in a Blackburn shirt so far, in order to find out.

Having made 35 Championship appearances since his arrival at Ewood Park back in the early stages of last season, Brereton has certainly had a decent number of opportunities to make an impact at the club, although sadly, the stats seem to suggest the striker still has some way to go before he becomes the finished product.

Just one goal in 35 appearances – against an already relegated Bolton at the back end of last season no less – is simply not enough for a player who cost the sort of money that he has, and the concern doesn’t end there either.

With Brereton’s expected goals tally of 2.65 obviously higher than his actual goals return, it is hard to deny that the striker is not taking chances that he should be, while the fact that that expected goals number is still rather low, suggests he is not getting in the sort of positions he should be doing in order to take the sort of chances strikers ought to be getting on the end of.

Indeed, with just six of the striker’s 21 shots for Blackburn even troubling opposition goalkeepers, it certainly appears as though he is yet to really find his range since his move something that will not be helping his confidence.

Add to that the fact that he has won just 55 of 186 offensive duels he has entered into since his move to Ewood Park – a success rate of less than 30% – and it seems as though the young attacker is also finding it hard to take the game to opposition defenders for his side, as well as finding the target in front of goal.

That struggles are something that also appear to have extended to his ability to create chances for his teammates, with Brereton providing just six shot assists during his time at Rovers – which have materialised into just one assist for a goal – implying that the striker has yet to really make things happen for his teammates, as much as himself.

It seems therefore, as though there is still some way to go for Brereton to make the sort of impact Rovers will surely have expected from him when they paid the price they did to bring him to Ewood Park.

But with the striker still at the early stages of his career, and two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Blackburn, there is still plenty of time for Brereton to yet come good for Rovers, something which given the effort he has shown during his time at the club, and the price they paid for him, you feel everyone in and around Blackburn Rovers, will be desperate to see happen.