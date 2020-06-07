6 Sheffield Wednesday players who will surely be guaranteed a start against Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday sit 15th in the Championship table and are in desperate need of finding some form when football returns.

The Owls started the 2019/2020 season in good form and at one stage, sat top of the league table, but a drastic run of form and problems off the pitch has seen them drop out of gaining a chance to secure a play-off place.

Facing Nottingham Forest when football returns on June 20, Wednesday will have their work cut out to get past Sabri Lamouchi’s in-form side.

Looking ahead to the game, we have identified SIX players who should be guaranteed starters…

Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan is a bit like marmite. You either hate him or you live him, but you have to say that his efforts have been good this season. Netting twice, the Scottish midfielder has also gained seven assists.

Jacob Murphy

Jacob Murphy is one of those players Garry Monk needs to lean and get more out of. Five goals this term could have been more and Monk will be hoping the winger can produce more when football resumes.

Steven Fletcher

At 33, Steven Fletcher is still scoring goals, netting 13 already this term. The Scottish striker will be looking to expand on that figure.

Morgan Fox

Morgan Fox is a superb defender and his presence in the starting eleven at Hillsborough is a must if the Owls are going to improve in any way.

Liam Palmer

Scottish utility man Liam Palmer is one of those players whose contributions do go under the radar somewhat, but he is a superb starter for Wednesday and will continue in the starting eleven.

Dominic Iorfa

Dominic Iorfa will be trusted to organise the Wednesday defence and some consistent performances from the club’s back four.