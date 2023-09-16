Highlights Sheffield Wednesday, founded in 1867 as "The Wednesday," is one of the oldest football clubs in England, but they were not founding members of the Football League.

Hillsborough has been Sheffield Wednesday's home since 1899, but they had various temporary stadiums before settling there.

Sheffield Wednesday has won the top flight title of English football four times and has three FA Cup wins, with their last major trophy being the EFL Cup in 1993.

Andrew Finney holds the record for most appearances for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday ply their trade in one of the biggest footballing cities in England, and they are perhaps one of the bigger clubs in the history of the country.

But do you know everything there is to know as an Owls fan?

Let's take a look at SIX facts that you really ought to know if you claim to be a die-hard supporter of the South Yorkshire outfit.

6 When were Sheffield Wednesday founded?

The Owls are one of the oldest clubs in English football history after being founded in 1867.

They weren't founded under their current guise though, as they were named as 'The Wednesday' back in the 19th century.

Despite being that old though, Wednesday were not founding members of the Football League which began in 1888, but were instead founding members of the Football Alliance a year later. They renamed as Sheffield Wednesday in 1929.

5 Have Sheffield Wednesday always played at Hillsborough?

Hillsborough has been Wednesday's home for a long time, but it hasn't always been their stadium.

Wednesday's first home ground was at Highfield, which was located south of the city centre, before they moved around to several other temporary stadiums, including Bramall Lane - now the home of bitter rivals Sheffield United.

Olive Grove was Wednesday's permanent home from 1887 until 1899, which is when they moved into Hillsborough in the Owlerton area of the city - it has been their home ever since.

Having been elected to the Football League in 1892, it didn't take that long for the Owls to win their first top flight title.

They had to suffer a relegation first, but in 1903 they won their first Division One title, beating Aston Villa and Sunderland by a single point.

Another followed in 1904 and they went back to back again, but had to wait a while as they next won the top flight in 1929 and then 1930.

That totals four Division One titles for the Owls and they have not been successful at that level for nearly 100 years.

3 How many times have Sheffield Wednesday won the FA Cup?

It isn't just the Division One title that Wednesday have lifted as they also have multiple FA Cup's in their locker too.

Wednesday have racked up three FA Cup wins, with the first coming in 1896.

They had to wait 11 years until 1907 to back that up with a second success, whilst their third and final time winning it for now was in 1935 - they've had their chances to add to that though with three sets of runners-up medals, the latest coming in 1993.

2 When did Sheffield Wednesday win the EFL Cup?

The EFL Cup was founded in 1960, and for the first 30 or so years since its inception, Wednesday had gotten to multiple quarter finals but no further.

In 1991, though, the Owls won their first major trophy for around 60 years when they got past Brentford, Swindon, Derby County, Coventry City and Chelsea to meet Man United in the final at Wembley.

A first half goal from John Sheridan secured a 1-0 win for Wednesday and sparked jubilant scenes - it was their last domestic cup-winning performance however.

1 Who is Sheffield Wednesday's all-time appearance maker?

Modern day Wednesday fans will know Kevin Pressman as the player that has played the most for the club in recent times, but there are three other individuals that can claim to have featured more for the Owls than the former goalkeeper.

Scotsman Andrew Finney holds the record of most appearances, having played 560 times for the club following his move in 1900 from Clyde.

The forward was a Scotland international and played for Wednesday until 1920, when he retired and was the oldest player to ever feature for the club - until Trevor Francis broke that record in 1993.