As we continue the opening stages of the EFL Championship, Rotherham United will be aiming to remain in the second tier for consecutive seasons.

Following the Millers' record-breaking promotion back from League One in the 2021/22 campaign under Paul Warne, a changing of the guard took place at the New York stadium with Matt Taylor arriving to the Rotherham United hotseat from Exeter City.

In a new dawn for the South Yorkshire outfit, the 41-year-old maintained the club's safety on the penultimate day of last season with victory over Middlesbrough, with the aim now to consolidate the club as Championship mainstays.

Across Football League World, we are detailing six facts that every EFL fan should know about their own club.

Today we focus on Rotherham United and list the key information that all Millers fans should be aware of.

When were Rotherham United founded?

A surprising fact is that Rotherham United were not actually founded until 1925, with the club originating from Thornhill United.

After the leading club, Rotherham Town, had resigned from the Football League, Thornhill United laid claim to being the most distinguished team in the area and changed their name to Rotherham County.

The club then finished bottom of Division Three in 1925, and with Rotherham Town themselves struggling, it was clear that having two professional clubs in the town was not sustainable for success, and in early May 1925 the two teams merged to form Rotherham United, donning a new amber and black kit.

Who is Rotherham United’s all-time top goalscorer?

Rotherham United’s all-time record goalscorer is striker Michael Smith, who joined the Millers in January 2018 from Bury.

He was named as the side's Player of the Season in the 2021/22 campaign, having scored 24 goals in all competitions.

In a three-and-a-half year stay at the New York stadium, the now 31-year-old netted 60 goals from 210 appearances to become the club's leading scorer.

Which division have Rotherham United spent the longest amount of time in?

Since being founded, Rotherham United’s first team has constantly remained in the Football League.

The South Yorkshire outfit have spent the most seasons in the third tier of English football, with 47 recorded since the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Millers have spent 27 seasons in the second tier, while 13 campaigns have been registered in the fourth.

Who is Rotherham United’s most successful manager?

Rotherham United’s most successful manager is Reg Freeman, who is also the club's longest serving manager in their history.

Taking on the role from 1934 up until 1952, the late 61-year-old managed more than 500 games for the club and oversaw 252 victories – with a win percentage of 48.18%.

After finishing runners-up in the Third Division North for three consecutive seasons in the 1940s, Rotherham United finally won the title in 1951 under the stewardship of Freeman to earn promotion to the Second Division.

Why are Rotherham United nicknamed the Millers?

Rotherham United’s nickname derives from the town’s strong industrial history of flour milling. Their original stadium was named Millmoor because it was built in the hub of the flour milling industry in Rotherham. After deciding to play their home fixtures there from 1907, the club was known as the Millers.

How many trophies have Rotherham United won in their history?

Despite a shorter history compared to some clubs in the EFL, Rotherham United have still achieved some impressive accolades since 1925.

The Millers have won silverware on five occasions, becoming champions of League Division three and four and winning the Division Three (North) title.

Rotherham have also won the EFL trophy twice in the 1995/96 and 2021/22 campaigns.