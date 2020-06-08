6 QPR players who will surely be guaranteed a start against Barnsley

Queens Park Rangers sit 13th in the Championship table and they could push for a play-off place, sitting just five points.

Mark Warburton’s side have been entertaining this term, and a play-off place would be a really good accomplishment.

The likes of Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel have been excellent in helping Rangers move within touching distance of a play-off place, and they will be leaned on to continue in the same vein when football returns.

Looking ahead to their opening game on the weekend of June 20 against Barnsley, we have identified SIX players who would be guaranteed a starting place.

Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze has been excellent in everything he has done this term, scoring 12 and gaining eight assists, which takes his total goal contributions to 20.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Along with Eze, Osayi-Samuel has also performed to a very high standard and his five goals and seven assists will see him hold down a starting place for the remainder of the season.

Jordan Hugill

Alongside Osayi-Samuel and Eze in a lively attack has been Jordan Hugill for the most part this term with the striker netting 11 league goals.

Geoff Cameron

Geoff Cameron may be 34 but he has provided Rangers with a tough tackling and committed option in the middle of the park.

The United States midfielder has featured in 28 games this season.

Ryan Manning

32 appearances this term for versatile utility man Manning has seen him have consistent form. Contributing both defensively and when going forward, the 23-year-old has two goals and five assists.

Grant Hall

With versatile defender/midfielder, QPR have a great asset in Grant Hall and one that can be trusted. The 28-year-old has appeared 30 times this season for Rangers.