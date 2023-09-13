Highlights QPR were founded in 1882 as Christchurch Rangers, and the name was changed to Queens Park Rangers in 1886 after a merger with St Jude's.

QPR plays their home games at Loftus Road, with the exception of two periods in the early 1900s when they played at White City Stadium.

George Goddard is QPR's highest all-time top scorer, with an impressive 186 goals, and he also holds the record for most league goals scored for the club.

QPR are a historic club, and these are some of the things that you should know about them if you're a supporter of the R's.

For over 50 years, the London-based side have been one of the most consistent figures in the country's top two footballing tiers. The club has a great fanbase that has been with them through thick and thin.

They've had some very notorious figures associated with the club over the years, like Harry Redknapp and Terry Venables, who both managed the club.

Almost all QPR fans will know who at least one of those two are, but these are six facts that every R's fan should simply know.

In what year were QPR founded?

The club was founded in 1882, and was known as Christchurch Rangers. This was the name for four years, until it was changed to the current name.

It was formed because of the coming together of two pre-existing teams, Christchurch Rangers and St Jude's, merging in 1886. The merger team was known as Queens Park Rangers.

Where does the name Queens Park Rangers come from?

The reason behind the naming of the club is that many of the original players came from the Queens Park area of west London. The Rangers part of the name comes from the original name of the club, Christchurch Rangers.

What is the name of QPR's stadium?

Since 1917, the Hoops have played their home matches at Loftus Road.

The only time in over 100 years when they haven't played home games at that ground is from 1931-33 and 1962-63. For those periods, QPR played at White City Stadium.

Who is QPR's highest all-time top goalscorer?

With an astonishing 186 goals, George Goddard has scored more goals for Queens Park Rangers than any other player in history.

Goddard also holds the record for most league goals ever scored for QPR, with 174. All of these goals were scored over an eight-year period, between 1926-34. That works out at just under 22 goals per year, which is pretty impressive.

Who has made the most appearances for QPR?

There have been thousands of players who have pulled a blue and white hooped shirt over their heads throughout the club's 100-year+ history.

But the man who has done it more than any other is Tony Ingham. Between 1950 and 1963, he made 555 appearances for the club. Of those 550 games, over 90% of them were in the league.

Who is QPR's longest serving manager?

Englishman Alec Stock holds that crown. He took charge of 439 games over an exact nine-year tenure at the helm of the club, from 1959-68. He must be one of the few managers in the history of the sport to manage an exact number of years with a club.

During said time, he had a winning percentage of 46.9%, which is the fifth best in the club's history. He also won the Football League Third Division in the season before he left the club, and he also managed the team to a Football League Cup win in that same year.