Highlights Preston North End were founded in 1880 as a football club, after originally being a cricket club since 1875. They are based at Deepdale in Lancashire.

The record attendance at Deepdale was 42,684 for a Division One match against Arsenal in 1938. After reconstruction, the stadium now has a seating capacity of 23,404.

Preston North End have won major trophies, including the First Division twice, the second tier three times, the third tier twice, and the fourth division once. They have also won the FA Cup twice and the Lancashire Senior Cup six times.

Preston North End have plyed their trade in English football's second tier for the last nine seasons, making them one of the longest-serving sides in the division.

The Lilywhites enjoyed an excellent second half of the season last term as they emerged as play-off contenders, but five games without a win at the end of the campaign saw them fall away from the top six, eventually finishing 12th in the table.

Preston have been in search of a promotion from the Championship for some time, and have typically finished in the top half, in five of the last eight seasons. They have had Ryan Lowe at the helm for the last two-and-a-half seasons.

In terms of their history, Preston are historically a team who have been in the upper echelons of English football, but recent history perhaps suggests otherwise.

Until 1961, Preston were usually members of the First Division but, having been relegated after the 1960/61 season, they have not yet returned to the top-flight.

But do you know everything there is to know as a PNE fan?

Let's take a look at SIX facts that you really ought to know if you claim to be a die-hard supporter of Preston North End.

What year were Preston North End founded?

Preston North End Football Club are commonly referred to as Preston, North End or PNE. They are a professional football club in Preston, Lancashire, England.

Originally a cricket club, Preston has been based at Deepdale since 1875. The club first took up football in 1878 as a winter fitness activity and decided to focus on it in 1880, when the football club was officially founded.

What is Preston's record attendance?

The biggest attendance seen at Deepdale was 42,684 for a Division One clash with Arsenal in April 1938.

Following a complete reconstruction between 1996 and 2009, the stadium has a seating capacity of 23,404. Deepdale is also now football's oldest ground in terms of continuous use by a league club.

The new seating proved useful when the Lilywhites drew Liverpool in the FA Cup Third Round in 2009. That game broke all records with 23,046 viewing the match inside the ground, which was the biggest crowd since the early 1970s.

What major trophies have Preston won?

They have won the First Division twice in back-to-back seasons, in 1888/89 and 1889/90, whilst they finished as runners-up in 1890/91, 1891/92, 1892/93, 1905/06, 1952/53, and 1957/58.

They have won the second tier three times, in 1903/04, 1912/13, 1950/51 and the third tier twice, in 1970/71, 1999/2000, whilst finishing as play-off winners in 2015. Finally, Preston won the fourth division as champions in 1995/96.

Preston were FA Cup winners in 1888/89 and 1937/38 but finished as runners-up in the 1887/88, 1921/22, 1936/37, 1953/54, and 1963/64 seasons.

They finished as Charity Shield runners-up in 1938 and Football League War Cup Winners in 1940/41.

Preston also won the Lancashire Senior Cup six times: 1886/87, 1892/93, 1894/95, 1899/1900, 1938/39, 1996/97.

Who is Preston North End's all-time top goalscorer and record appearance maker?

Widely acknowledged to have been one of England's greatest-ever players, Tom Finney was renowned for his loyalty to Preston, for whom he made 433 Football League and 39 FA Cup appearances, scoring a total of 210 goals.

In league competitions, Alan Kelly played 447 times for Preston, keeping 126 clean sheets, which is a club record. Overall, he made 511 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Who is Preston's longest-serving manager?

Charlie Parker managed Preston North End from 1906-1915, taking charge of 357 games in that time.

His nine-year stint as manager is the longest by any in the club's history, winning 134 and losing 137 games in charge at Deepdale.

What is Preston's record win?

Their record cup victory is 26–0 against Hyde in the FA Cup on 15 October 1887, and Preston's record league victory came in a 10–0 win against Stoke City in Division One on 14 September 1889.