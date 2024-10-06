Bristol Rovers responded to a pointless September with wins against Charlton and Burton Albion this week to take them within three points of the play-off places.

With morale on the up, goalkeeper Josh Griffiths commends the South-West club for their 'great away following'.

The 3-2 home victory against on Tuesday night was reinforced on Saturday as the Pirates secured their first away victory of the season against ten-man Burton Albion, coming from behind to win 3-1 in Staffordshire.

While Rovers didn't secure a clean sheet in either game, Griffiths - on loan from West Bromwich Albion - accrued nine saves over the course of the week, which undoubtedly contributed to the Gas' return to winning ways.

As Matt Taylor is still attempting to solidify his back line, the former England Under-21 keeper has had plenty to do in the Rovers goal this campaign.

While 16 goals conceded in ten games doesn't seem overly impressive, the 23-year-old has recorded 38 saves, a league best.

Total Saves - League One 2024/25 (FBRef) Name Team Goals Against Saves Save % Joshua Griffiths Bristol Rovers 16 38 70.4% Christy Pym Mansfield Town 11 36 76.1% Joseph Whitworth Exeter City 6 34 84.6% Max Crocombe Burton Albion 16 31 67.4% Arthur Okonkwo Wrexham 8 30 78.9% Sam Tickle Wigan Athletic 5 30 85.7%

Griffiths will hope that if his team's form continues, clean sheets will inevitably follow.

Great Away Following

Having signed a three-year contract extension with his parent club West Bromwich Albion in June, the man from Hereford stated that he can't wait for a big year.

With this in mind, he may have been quietly disappointed to be shipped out to the blue side of Bristol the following month, but it would appear that he is beginning to enjoy life at the Memorial.

Griffiths took to Instagram on Sunday morning with a glowing review of his temporary fans' away support at Burton, stating "6 point week. great away following yesterday! UTG".

Rovers are well known for their impressive following on the road, averaging an estimated 1,135 away fans per game in 2023/24.

While specific away figures for Saturday's victory against Burton, it is safe to say they made up a fair chunk of the >3,000 in attendance at the Pirelli Stadium.

Griffiths showing promise

It wasn't all that long ago that a 19-year-old Griffiths was a name on every goalkeeping scout's lips. In 2020/21, on loan at Cheltenham Town, he amassed an unbelievable 21 clean sheets as the Gloucestershire club won the League Two title.

The rarity of a teenage goalkeeper excelling at such a level prompted genuine future England shouts for the shot-stopper.

Life since then has been a little more grounded for the Baggies' academy graduate. A loan to Lincoln City saw just two clean sheets in 33 appearances before an ankle injury ended his season prematurely in March.

Aside from a further loan to Portsmouth, his only football for the next two seasons would be a ten game stint for West Brom in early 2023. Last season, Griffiths spent the entirety of the Baggies' 48-game Championship campaign as an unused substitute.

Griffiths is an extremely talented goalkeeper who, at 23, simply needs to be playing football matches. His Bristolian tenure seems to suit all parties, and the more he can bond with his current fanbase, the easier life will be.

As goalkeepers tend to blossom later in life, it is entirely possible that the keeper can emerge as a top player. Rovers fans will be hoping his form continues as they look to avoid falling into a relegation battle and possibly beyond.