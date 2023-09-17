Plymouth Argyle spent 13 years away from the Championship before their return and that's a long time to be away from the second tier.

A poor end to the 2009/10 campaign sealed their fate and consigned them to League One football and the fact they have been away from the second tier for so long is a shame - but things could have been much worse for them.

Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher have been instrumental in their rise back up to their current league and they will be looking to make the most of the opportunity they have.

Following the 2023 summer window, they are in a very good place and regardless of which division(s) they play in during the coming years, they now look set to have a reasonably bright future.

Looking back at the past instead of the future, here are five Plymouth facts their supporters should know.

When were Plymouth Argyle founded?

The Pilgrims were founded during a period when a lot of football clubs were formed.

F Howard Grose and Mr W Pettybridge were the two men responsible for creating the Devon outfit, with the pair deciding that the city needed a club to support.

When did Plymouth Argyle become a professional club?

A lot of clubs were founded and then didn't become professional for some time - and the Pilgrims were no exception to that.

Becoming professional in 1903, they were accepted into the Southern League for the 1903/04 campaign and then made their entrance into the Football League in 1920.

How long did Bob Jack manage Plymouth Argyle for?

Being in charge for that length of time is almost unheard of nowadays, but the Pilgrims remained loyal to Jack with the manager able to get to that exceptional total over two managerial spells.

His first spell was very brief, joining as a player and then becoming player-manager in 1905 before leaving for Southend United the following year.

Jack then re-joined in 1910 though and retained his status as manager until his retirement in 1938. He won the Southern League title and promotion to the Football League Second Division during that time.

Did Plymouth Argyle beat a Santos side containing Pele?

Santos embarked on a European tour back in 1973 and played Plymouth during the March of that year, with the Brazilian club potentially being seen as favourites to win considering they had Pele at their disposal.

But the Pilgrims secured a 3-2 victory that day and maybe that isn't too much of a shock, with the club reaching the last four of the League Cup the following year.

Have Plymouth Argyle reached the FA Cup semi-finals?

The club enjoyed a very impressive FA Cup run back in 1984.

Beating Southend United to start their run, they then overcame Barking, Newport County, Darlington, West Bromwich Albion and Derby County on their route to the last four.

They faced Watford in the semis at Villa Park, with the Hornets managed by Graham Taylor at the time. Taylor's men came out 1-0 winners, with George Reilly heading home a John Barnes cross.

How many points did Plymouth Argyle win during the 2022/23 campaign?

The Pilgrims needed to be that good last term to secure the League One title, with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday proving to be extremely dominant in the third tier during the 2022/23 season as well.

Securing an impressive 31 league wins on their way to sealing the title, Steven Schumacher's men thoroughly deserved their crown, with their late-season form allowing them to secure an automatic promotion place.

It's a campaign that will live long in the memory of their fanbase.