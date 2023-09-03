Over the years, there have been several players that Wrexham have not enjoyed coming up against.

For whatever reason, some opposition players just had great days more often than not against the Red Dragons - let's look at the SIX players that haunted the Welsh outfit on multiple occasions during their career.

6 Martin Butler

Among a number of players who have scored six times in recent years against Wrexham is Butler, who did so in the space of eight matches, according to Transfermarkt.

An incredibly solid Football League striker, Butler scored his first goal against the Red Dragons when a Cambridge United player in the year 2000 in a 2-1 win for the U's at the Racecourse Ground in Round Four of the FA Cup, but the rest of his strikes came for Reading.

Joining the Royals in 2000, Butler went on to plunder in five goals for the Berkshire outfit against Wrexham, including two braces in the 2000-01 season in the third tier of English football.

5 Alan Connell

Like Butler, Connell scored six times against Wrexham but he did so in one less match played.

Connell scored his first goal against the Welsh side when young Bournemouth striker in the 2004-05 season, but as he bounced around League Two clubs in the following years, he always seemed to come up trumps against the Red Dragons.

He netted for Torquay, Hereford AND Brentford against Wrexham, which included braces for the latter two clubs, and even when he wasn't scoring he was assisting as he supplied two goals for the Bees in their 2-0 win in 2008 against Brian Little's side.

4 Richie Barker

Barker scored more goals than he had games played against Wrexham, which is a pretty impressive feat with six goals in five matches.

It was at Mansfield Town in League Two where Barker did most of the damage to the Red Dragons, scoring five times in four appearances for the Stags - which included two separate braces in 2006.

In-fact, Barker scored twice against Wrexham in the same season for different clubs - in 2006-07 he scored twice for Mansfield and then joined Hartlepool United, where he netted in a 1-1 draw at the Racecourse Ground.

3 Stuart Barlow

Barlow wasn't always prolific in his career, especially in his days as a top flight player with Everton, but he found more luck in the Football League for clubs like Oldham and Wigan.

And he found a lot of luck against Wrexham, scoring seven times in 13 appearances against the Red Dragons, scoring his first when at Wigan in 1999 but his most prolific stint against them was for Tranmere.

In the 2001-02 season, Barlow scored four times against Wrexham, including a hat-trick in a 5-0 drubbing of the Red Dragons at Prenton Park before then scoring in a 1-1 draw at the Racecourse Ground.

Barlow would then score twice for Stockport County a few years later into his career against Wrexham - going down as one of the most prolific players to come up against them in modern times.

2 Michael Cheek

Whilst all of the previous entrants on the list have done damage at Football League level, Cheek was an absolute menace to Wrexham in the National League with nine goals in 17 matches.

Whether it was for Braintree, Dagenham & Redbridge, Ebbsfleet or Bromley, Cheek was a danger to the Wrexham defence - although he didn't actually find the back of the net when at Dagenham.

A physical unit of a striker, Cheek scored four times for Braintree against the Red Dragons in 2016 and 2017 and then picked up where he left off a couple of years later when bagging a brace for Ebbsfleet in 2019 in a 4-2 win against the Welsh side.

Cheek didn't have much luck for Bromley against Wrexham, scoring just three times in nine fixtures, but one of those was very important as it was the one and only goal in the 2022 FA Trophy final.

In his last showing against them he netted in a 2-1 defeat at Hayes Lane in March 2023 - he has remained in the National League and Wrexham fans are probably glad to see the back of him.

1 Carlo Corazzin

A Canadian international striker with 11 goals scored for his country, Corazzin arrived in the UK in 1994 with Cambridge United and over the years he terrorized Wrexham, with nine goals scored in just eight appearances.

Two of those came for Plymouth in the 1997-98 season, but his finest hour came with Oldham Athletic in the 2000-01 Second Division (League One) season.

In a 5-1 victory for the Latics at Boundary Park in February 2001, Corazzin struck FOUR times against Brian Flynn's side, and he returned the following season to score one goal in each of the two fixtures against Wrexham as well.

Corazzin returned to Canada in 2003 and that was probably a relief for Wrexham supporters who had grown tired of the forward finding the back of the net against them.