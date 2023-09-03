Highlights Carlos Corberán has improved West Bromwich Albion's performance, guiding them away from relegation and into playoff contention.

West Bromwich Albion have developed a few familiar foes over the years who loved a goal or two at the Hawthorns.

West Brom have spent many a year in the top-flight of English football, playing against the world's best throughout the generations with their own aspirations of winning a piece of silverware.

Now, reality is much more bleak with financial and ownership concerns painting a very different picture.

Carlos Corberán, however, has gone the right way about rectifying any on-the-field issues after coming in for Steve Bruce in October, navigating the club away from a relegation battle into play-off contention.

While a top-six finish was not on the cards, this season has seen the club continue old habits with home victories against Swansea City and Middlesbrough. A point away at Elland Road came in between such results following defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City to produce a rather positive start to the season all things considered.

Defensive issues remain though and will be hoping none of the Championship's elite will find themselves on this list come May.

With this being said, FLW takes a look at the top six most prolific players against West Brom over the years.

6 Roger Hunt

A Liverpool legend, Hunt played West Brom 19 times over the course of his career, winning five times.

His strike against the Baggies came in the 1962/63 season, scoring in a 2-2 draw at Anfield with the Reds securing a mid-table finish.

The 1968 campaign, however, was the most prolific for the forward, scoring at the Hawthorns before grabbing a hat-trick in the reverse fixture back at Anfield to complete the league double.

The two teams met once again in the FA Cup, West Brom coming out on top this time in the sixth round deciders before going on to win the competition against Merseyside rivals Everton.

Overall, the Lancashire-born star scored nine goals against Albion throughout the 1960s.

5 Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane enjoyed a goal against West Brom, particularly in the form of a brace over his many encounters with the club.

He had to wait some time for his first, however, failing to score for rivals Wolves and Leeds United in the earlier stages of his career.

The former LA Galaxy man recorded his first goal in the 2002/03 season with Tottenham in a 3-1 win at White Hart Lane before scoring twice in the return fixture to complete the league double.

The Irish international recorded two more braces, one with Spurs and the other with Liverpool to take his tally up to nine goals in 16 outings, a record to boast alongside his League Cup trophy and three MLS Cups.

4 Harry Kane

Widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, it is no surprise to see Harry Kane on this list.

Making the matchday squads with both Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur before making his first appearance against the club, it was well worth the wait, scoring in a 3-3 draw at the Hawthorns to help his side come back from a three-goal deficit.

His next visit proved even more fruitful, recording a brace the following season in a 3-0 victory before grabbing the match ball in North London in the 2016/17 season, a resounding 4-0 win at White Hart Lane.

The 30-year-old added to his tally in both games against West Brom in their relegation campaign in 2021, leaving England this summer with nine goals in nine games against the Baggies.

3 Denis Law

A footballing icon of the 1960s, Denis Law failed to score for the blue side of Manchester against the Baggies but could not stop doing so after making the switch to Old Trafford.

In his first five outings against the Baggies, he scored six times, including a brace in a 4-1 win at the Hawthorns during the 1963/64 season. Such result was the only match in that run which Law came out on top in, the other four ending in draws.

The Manchester United legend ended as he started with a goal in his final game against the club in 1968 in a 6-3 loss to the Baggies.

His remarkable return saw Law reached double figures for goals against West Brom in 11 meetings, winning four times.

2 Jimmy Greaves

While Greaves made the least amount of appearances against West Brom, it did not stop him from scoring at will.

The World Cup winner scored five times against the Baggies in the 1960/61 season for Chelsea, a resounding 7-1 win leaving his mark on the Black Country outfit.

His move across London to Tottenham carried similar results, meanwhile, scoring twice in his first time playing the club as a Spurs player, recording another brace the following season.

A remarkable ten goals in eight games, the two-time FA Cup winner won two of those meetings with three draws.

1 George Best

A footballing pioneer of the 1960s, Best was a part of many enthralling encounters against West Brom in his time.

The Northern Ireland international scored just once in his first five appearances against the club but could not stop doing from 1966 onwards.

He scored ten times in nine appearances before departing the club in the early 1970s. The two-time top-flight winner scored three braces in such run while getting on the scoresheet in dramatic 5-3 and 7-0 wins for the Red Devils.