Highlights Jamie Vardy has been a thorn in Watford's side, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 13 matches against them, including a brace in a 5-1 win.

Mo Salah has also been a prolific scorer against Watford, tallying nine goals, including a memorable four-goal performance in a 5-0 Liverpool win.

Kevin Phillips, a former Watford player, inflicted pain on his former club, scoring four goals in a single season and delivering the decisive goal in the Championship play-off final in 2013.

Despite there being no logical reason for it, for some reason, every club in the EFL just tends to have certain players who tend to do well against them.

Indeed, every football supporter will be able to think of one or two players that their side has hated coming up against throughout the years.

With that said, below, we've looked at the most prolific players to come up against Watford throughout the years.

The list goes from sixth to first in terms of players that have scored the most goals against the club during their careers.

Let's get into it!

6 Jamie Vardy

In at number six on this list comes Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy, who has enjoyed some fruitful matches against the Hornets throughout the years.

Indeed, coming up against Watford 13 times, Vardy has scored nine goals against them, just edging the likes of David Nugent, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus to make this list.

Vardy also has three assists against Watford.

His first goal against the Hornets came during the 2015/16 season in a 2-1 win on the way to winning the Premier League title.

His last goal was in 2021/22, with Vardy netting twice in a 5-1 win over Watford at the King Power Stadium.

Not excitingly for Watford fans, Vardy is set to face the club again this season now that Leicester have been relegated to the Championship.

5 Mohamed Salah

In at number five on this list comes Mo Salah, who has also scored nine goals against Watford throughout his career.

Salah's first goal against the Hornets came in his Premier League debut for Liveprool back in 2017 in a 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road.

That day, Salah scored and assisted, but his most impressive performance against the club came later that season.

Indeed, in a 5-0 win for Liverpool at Anfield in 2018, Salah had a hand in all the goals, scoring four and registering one assist.

4 Kevin Phillips

A former Hornet himself, Kevin Phillips, comes in at number four on this list of players Watford have hated playing against throughout the years.

Four of these goals came in the 99/00 season, with Phillips bagging a brace against the Hornets in both league matches that campaign.

Phillips' most devastating goal against the club undoubtedly came in 2013, though, in the Championship play-off final.

Phillips fired in from the penalty spot in extra time that day at Wembley, sending Crystal Palace to the Premier League and condemning the Hornets to further time in the Championship.

3 Ian Rush

Heading back further in time for number three on the list, Liverpool legend Ian Rush features.

During his playing days, Rush scored ten goals against Watford in his 11 appearances against the club.

In fact, only twice did Rush play against the club and come up short in terms of goals.

The most he scored in a single match against the club came in 84/85 when he bagged a brace in a 4-3 win over the Hornets at Anfield.

2 Raheem Sterling

With 11 goals and two assists against the Hornets throughout the years, Raheem Sterling comes in at second on this list.

The England international did this in just 10 matches against Watford.

Given he was playing for Man City in all of those matches, it perhaps comes as no surprise given how poorly Watford have done against them before.

Sterling once scored a hat-trick over the Hornets in a 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium, and also scored two goals and registered one assist against Watford in the 2019 FA Cup final.

1 Sergio Aguero

Another Manchester City player comes in at number one on the list, legendary City striker Sergio Aguero.

Aguero scored 11 goals against Watford in his career - the same as Raheem Sterling - but did so in two fewer matches having only faced the club nine times.

Two of those matches saw Aguero score a hat-trick against the Hornets, the first of these coming in the FA Cup way back in 2013/14 when Watford were still a Championship side.

Aguero's most recent hat-trick came against Watford in 2017 in a 6-0 win for Manchester City at Vicarage Road.