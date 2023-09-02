Highlights Mat Sadler takes on the head coach role at Walsall in hopes of pushing them towards promotion from League Two.

Daniel Nardiello, James Hanson, Jamie Cureton, Cody McDonald, Ian Henderson, and Dougie Freedman have had success against Walsall.

Dougie Freedman, with eight goals from 10 clashes, tops the list of Walsall's most feared players.

With the League Two season well underway, Walsall will be determined to challenge towards the top end of the table this season.

The 2023/24 campaign marks the Saddlers fifth straight season in the fourth tier since their relegation from League One back in 2019, with supporters enduring back-to-back 16th placed finishes in the last two years.

After the departure of Michael Flynn in April this year, ex-Walsall defender Mat Sadler stepped into the interim manager role and was shortly after appointed head coach on a permanent basis in May, allowing him to put his own stamp on the team in the summer transfer window.

This is the 38-year-old’s first professional league job, and he will be hoping that he can be the man to push the West Midlands side into promotion contention back to the third tier.

Across Football League World, we’ve been taking a look at certain players who EFL clubs have hated coming up against throughout the years.

Today, we’re focusing on Walsall, and list the top six players who have had the most success against the Saddlers, with all information courtesy of TransferMarkt.

6 Daniel Nardiello

At number six is forward Daniel Nardiello, who has had lengthy spells through League Two, League One and the Championship.

The retired 40-year-old made a career-high 131 appearances for Barnsley, scoring 32 goals, and also had successful moves to Rotherham United, Bury and Exeter City.

Nardiello proved to have an impressive record against Walsall, registering seven goals and one assist from 10 outings.

5 James Hanson

Coming in at number five is James Hanson, who has played over 300 times in the third and fourth tier of English football.

The Bradford-born forward has represented his boyhood club Bradford City, as well as Grimsby Town, AFC Wimbledon, Bury FC and Sheffield United in an established career.

Hanson showed his goal threat in abundance against the Saddlers, contributing to seven goals and one assist in 11 meetings.

4 Jamie Cureton

In fourth place is striker James Cureton.

The retired 48-year-old has had a vast amount of experience in the EFL during his career, featuring 426 times In League Two, League One and the Championship, netting 133 goals in the process.

The 5 ft 8 in attacker has represented a hefty number of clubs during his playing days, with more successful spells coming at Bristol Rovers, Reading and Colchester United.

Cureton found his goalscoring touch against many EFL clubs including Walsall, scoring seven times in 16 games.

3 Cody McDonald

Entering in at number three is Cody McDonald, who himself has had regular game throughout his career in the EFL.

Born in Essex, the 37-year-old represented Norwich City, AFC Wimbledon, Coventry City and Gillingham, most successfully netting 81 times in 223 games for the Gills.

The centre-forward enjoyed a fruitful return when coming up against Walsall, striking seven times with two assists from 12 matches against the West Midlands outfit.

2 Ian Henderson

In second spot is forward Ian Henderson.

The 38-year-old has had a host of experience in the EFL, making over 600 combined appearances across League Two, League One and the Championship.

The Bury-born man has had spells at Rotherham United, Luton Town, Northampton Town, Salford City, Norwich City, Colchester United and Rochdale.

Henderson had the opportunity to play a lot more times against the Saddlers compared to the other players in the list and ended up playing against them 23 times, scoring on seven occasions with two assists.

1 Dougie Freedman

Topping Walsall’s most feared player list is Dougie Freedman.

The Glaswegian played a whopping 317 times for Crystal Palace over two spells, scoring 85 times, with other stints at Nottingham Forest, Southend United, Leeds United and fellow West Midlands side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The now 49-year-old found particular success when coming up against Walsall in his senior playing career, adding to his goal tally with eight goals from 10 clashes.