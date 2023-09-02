Highlights Sergio Aguero, Jamie Cureton, and Denis Law have all scored eight goals against Stoke City, as they feature in the top-six.

Aguero's goals demonstrated his strength, pace, and technical ability, allowing him to punish even the best defences.

Harry Kane features second on the list.

An abundance of players have found a happy hunting ground when facing Stoke City, but who has enjoyed lining up the Potters the most throughout their career?

We have ranked the players to have scored against Stoke more than anybody, with the most damaging dealing 11 blows to the Staffordshire side.

6 Sergio Aguero

Stoke are one of a plethora of clubs against which Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero, has dominated.

The Argentine spent almost ten years in Sky Blue and played over 250 times. Just nine of these appearances came against Stoke, but he still made enough of an impact to earn a place on this list. His eight strikes sees Aguero tied with two others.

A lot of the legendary striker's goals epitomised what he was all about. The now 36-year-old would use his strength, pace and technical ability to find and create spaces that helped him punish even the best of defenses.

Despite enjoying life against the Potters, Aguero has netted more than eight against nine other sides, with his best record of 15 unexpectedly coming against Chelsea.

5 Jamie Cureton

A shock to us all sees former Bristol Rovers man Jamie Cureton tied with Aguero on eight strikes.

Cureton plied his trade for 21 different sides throughout a career that has spanned three decades. He ventured mainly through the English football pyramid, but made a surprise move to South Korean side Busan IPark in 2003.

He netted half of his strikes against the Potters just before the turn of the millennium with Rovers, and notched another two shortly after with Reading.

His final two came at the end of 2006, as then employers Colchester United scalped Stoke.

4 Denis Law

Having already hailed a Man City legend, we now moved to a hero from the red side of the City, Denis Law.

The Scotland international started over 300 games for the Red Devils, and converted just shy of 200 times. Law was subsequently depicted on a statue outside of Old Trafford.

He is the third and final player on this list to have netted eight against the Potters, and did so in just nine outings.

3 Roger Hunt

Roger Hunt managed ten goals against Stoke. He played for Liverpool between 1958 and 1969, appearing over 400 times, and scoring just shy of 250. He is now hailed as one of the greatest to have ever graced the Anfield turf.

His most fruitful outing against the Potters came in the 1963/64 season, where he contributed to every single strike in Liverpool's six-one rout. Hunt netted four that day, and assisted the other two - truly dominating the contest.

2 Harry Kane

Like our first entry, Aguero, Stoke were just one of the sides that Harry Kane dealt significant blows to - he netted ten in ten matches.

The 2016/17 campaign saw the now Bayern Munich man soar against Stoke. Tottenham Hotspur beat the Potters four-nil both home and away. He netted a hat-trick in the home fixture and another in Staffordshire.

The most controversial of which came in 2018, a month before City were relegated. Christian Eriksen whipped his free-kick goalward, and Kane claimed to have glanced the ball beyond Jack Butland. Both players fought their case post-match, and the strike was eventually handed to Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer.

1 Robin van Persie

During his maiden Man United campaign, Robin van Persie netted 34 times in 35 appearances, two of which came at Stoke's expense.

The majority of the now retired forward's strikes came during his Arsenal days. Six of his 11 v Stoke came during his breakthrough spell in North London. Van Persie netted two braces and two standalone strikes between 2008 and 2012.

His place at the summit of this list looks unlikely to be contested anytime soon.