Swindon Town have experienced many highs and lows over the years and faced the best forwards at every level.

The last 30 years for the Robins has seen the club ply their trade at all four levels of the Football League, spending their time in the third and fourth tiers since the turn of the millennium.

Swindon fell some way short of the play-off places last season after suffering relegation in 2021, the club looking to rectify matters with a positive start to the campaign.

Draws against Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham - including a dramatic 5-5 affair against the Red Dragons - have been backed up with victories against Forest Green Rovers and Crawley Town as they look to make another promotion push this season.

While Michael Flynn's side have scored plenty of goals, they have seen a lot of action down the other end with some of the best players in the division looking to capitalise on a leaky defence.

With this being said, we take a look at the six most prolific players against Swindon Town over the years, according to Transfermarkt.

6 Nicky Forster

An experienced forward across the Football League, Forster enjoyed stints at Reading, Birmingham City and Brentford throughout his playing days with much of his success against Swindon coming in a Brighton & Hove Albion shirt.

Joining the club in 2007, he scored three times against the Robins in his first season at the club, including a brace in a 2-1 home victory.

He continued his goalscoring antics with another brace the following season as well as another in the EFL Trophy for his efforts.

The former England youth international played the Wiltshire outfit 16 times across the span if his career with eight goals to show for it.

5 Alan Shearer

A goalscorer of the highest order, Shearer is likely to be on this list for most teams.

What is remarkable, however, is every time he got on the scoresheet against Swindon, they came in pairs.

The Newcastle legend scored back-to-back braces for Blackburn in the 1993/94 Premier League season, winning 3-1 in both fixtures as the Robins finished bottom of the table.

The Premier League record goalscorer continued to punish Swindon via the League Cup two seasons, scoring braces once again across the two legs of the second round to make it eight goals overall in just six outings against the club.

4 James Hayter

Another experienced player at this level, Hayter loved a goal against Swindon for both Bournemouth and Yeovil Town.

Playing for the Cherries for more than a decade as an academy graduate, the 44-year-old scored seven goals in ten outings against the club as the two sides battled it out in the English third tier.

After a six-season absence without a goal, his move to the Glovers saw him score two from three matches against the Robins to take his overall tally to nine goals from 15 meetings against Swindon.

3 Alex Revell

His first goal dating against Swindon dating back to the 2008/09 season with Southend United, the following season kickstarted a joyous goalscoring run versus the Robins for the former Cambridge United man.

The 40-year-old scored in his only appearance against the club as a Wycombe player before moving to Leyton Orient, scoring in both league fixtures and the League Cup for the O's.

A swift move to Yorkshire with Rotherham United saw him score three times in two outings. His ninth and final goal against the club came many years later in the 2018/19 season with Stevenage after 13 appearances.

2 Will Grigg

The Chesterfield striker established himself as a prolific forward in the lower tiers of English football with his best outing against Swindon his last.

The former Brentford and Sunderland frontman scored for the likes of Walsall, MK Dons and Wigan throughout the 2010s, scoring braces for the latter two in separate League One visits.

His return to the Dons in 2022, however, was his best outing yet, scoring four times in a 5-0 thriller in Buckinghamshire to take his total tally to nine goals in the same number of games.

1 Jermaine Beckford

A reliable scorer for Leeds United, Beckford scored five times in six matches against Swindon in League One, including braces in back-to-back seasons dating back to the 2007/08 season.

The 39-year-old enjoyed stints across the Football League with the likes of Everton, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers before a significant move to Preston.

The forward scored 12 goals for the club during the 2014/15 season, leaving his best for the League One play-off final, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Wembley to send his side back to the Championship.

The only player to hit double figures on this list, the experienced forward scored ten goals in nine outings.