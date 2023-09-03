Highlights Andy Carroll has been a consistent threat against Swansea, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 14 games against them.

Diego Costa's record against Swansea is impressive, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in just five meetings with them, all while playing for Chelsea.

Ian Rush, playing for Liverpool, scored eight goals in just six games against Swansea, including a hat-trick in an 8-0 FA Cup win in 1990.

Over the years, every club has had to deal with the fact that certain players just seem to play well against them.

For one reason or another, certain players often seem to thrive when playing against a few particular sides.

In that respect, Swansea City are no different, with the Wales-based club having had to deal with playing against a number of players, who always seem to find the back of the net against them.

But just which players have had the most individual success, in games that they have played against the Swans?

Here, in order to find out, we've taken a look at the six players who have scored the most goals - and in some cases supplied assists for others as well - in matches they have played against Swansea City, according to Transfermarkt.

8 Andy Carroll

Carroll has come up against the Swans on a number of occasions throughout his career, and he has often made an impression against the club.

In the 14 games he has played against Swansea, the towering striker has scored eight goals, while also supplying three assists for good measure.

During his time coming up against the club, Carroll has managed to get on the scoresheet in the colours of Newcastle, West Ham, and most recently, Reading.

7 Diego Costa

Costa's record against Swansea is arguably all the more remarkable, when you consider how few games he actually played against the club.

In just five meetings with the Swans, the Spaniard managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions, while also providing one assist as well.

All of those goals came in the colours of Chelsea, and included a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over the Swans at Stamford Bridge in 2014, in the first game he ever played against the Welsh side.

6 Ian Rush

A legend of the Welsh game, Rush was another player who didn't need too many opportunities to make a significant impact against one of his home country's most well known clubs.

Rush only played against the Swans six times in his career, but was still able to score eight goals against them.

All of those goals and games came while Rush was playing for the club he is best associated with in Liverpool, and include a hat-trick in an 8-0 thrashing of the Swans in an FA Cup third round replay in 1990.

5 Christian Eriksen

One player who had a big impact against Swansea in terms of both scoring goals and creating them, was Christian Eriksen.

Often an influential force going forward, the Denmark international scored eight goals and provided five assists in ten games that he played against the club from Wales.

All of those came during his time as a Tottenham player, with the attacker never on the losing side in matches in which he came up against Swansea, only failing to win on two of those ten outings.

4 Bedford Jezzard

Going someway further back in time to the 1950s, at a point when the club were known as Swansea Town rather than Swansea City, Jezzard made a big impact against the Swans.

Across the eight games in which he faced Swansea, the forward scored nine goals, while also providing one assist.

All of those games and goals were while Jezzard was representing the club he played much of his career for, Fulham, and included not one but two hat-tricks in some eventful wins.

3 Ronnie Rooke

Another to play against Swansea when they were known as Town rather than City, Rooke's record against the Welsh side is arguably the most impressive of them all.

Considered one of the best league goalscorers in history, Rooke scored ten goals in just five games against the Swans during the 1930s and 1940s, also contributing an assist in one of those games.

Rooke was another who did his damage against the Swans while in the colours of Fulham, which included four goals in an 8-1 thrashing in the 1937/38 season.

