Sunderland AFC are no exception to the common theme in English football that certain players will always seem to perform at their best against specific opposition.

Throughout the years, Black Cats supporters have seen their club face up against a multitude of opponents who have hit the net on numerous occasions.

Here at Football League World, we rank the six highest goalscoring opponents in Sunderland's history, as per Transfermarkt.

6 Jimmy Greaves

One of English football's most revered centre-forwards gets this list underway, as the legendary Jimmy Greaves hit nine goals in eight appearances against Sunderland throughout his career.

It is well documented that Greaves is the highest goalscorer in the history of football in this country, with 357 strikes in total, of which 220 came at Tottenham Hotspur.

Four of his nine goals against the Black Cats came in one game, as he scored four times in a 5-1 victory for Spurs on 16th November 1968.

5 Tony Brown

West Bromwich Albion legend Tony "Bomber" Brown is next up, having also scored nine goals against Sunderland in his career, this time in just seven appearances against the North East opposition.

Having made his professional breakthrough in 1963, Brown went on to score 218 times for the Baggies in 574 appearances.

In fact, his first professional hat-trick also came against Sunderland, as Albion ran out 4-1 winners on 26th August 1964.

4 Frank Lampard

One of the greatest English midfielders of all time continues the list, in the form of Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer Frank Lampard.

Ten of his career goals would come against Sunderland, as he would eventually establish himself as Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer with 211 strikes.

His first against the Black Cats came in a 2-0 win for Chelsea on 8th December 2007, and a further eight would come for Chelsea. Lampard's final goal against Sunderland would come for Manchester City on New Year's Day 2015, in a 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium

Lampard would also accumulate a further four assists in 25 appearances against the Black Cats.

3 Jackie Milburn

To make things even worse for Sunderland fans, a Newcastle United legend begins the top three.

Milburn would score 177 times in 353 times for the Magpies, 11 of which came against Sunderland in 14 appearances.

Three of those 11 strikes would also come in successive fixtures across the 1955 Christmas period, as the two North East rivals went face to face on both December 26th and 28th.

Milburn would score twice in a 6-1 win for Newcastle at Roker Park, before scoring again two days later in a 3-1 win for the Magpies.

Famously, he would also play two 'guest appearances' for Sunderland in 1944/45 due to a player shortage, but didn't score in either game.

2 Roger Hunt

Roger Hunt is next on the list, having scored on no less than thirteen times against Sunderland for Liverpool between 1959 and 1968 across spells in the First and Second divisions.

His first strike against the Black Cats came in a 1-1 draw in October 1959.

He would go on to score four times against Sunderland in the space of a week in August 1961, before netting a hat-trick against the same opponents in a 4-0 win at Anfield on February 12th 1966.

He would also score a double on April 13th 1968 in what were his final goals against Sunderland.

1 Sir Geoff Hurst

The man synonymous with English football after his World Cup Final hat-trick against West Germany in 1966 is also Sunderland's most feared opponent of all time, scoring an incredible 15 goals in just 13 appearances for West Ham United and Stoke City.

His first goal against Sunderland came in a 3-2 defeat at Roker Park in February 1965.

Hurst became only the second player in West Ham history to score a 'double-hat-trick' doing so in an 8-0 rout at Upton Park on 19th October 1968.

The last of his thirteen strikes against Sunderland came in a 3-0 win for Stoke City in the League Cup in the 1972/73 campaign.