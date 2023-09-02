Despite there being no logical reason for it, for some reason, every club in the EFL just tends to have certain players who tend to do well against them.

Indeed, every football supporter will be able to think of one or two players that their side has hated coming up against throughout the years.

With that said, below, we've looked at the most prolific players to come up against Stockport County throughout the years.

The list goes from sixth to first in terms of players that have scored the most goals against the club during their careers.

Let's get into it!

6 Tommy Mooney

In at number six on this list comes Tommy Mooney, who played for a whole host of clubs in the EFL during his career.

12 times Mooney faced Stockport County during his playing days, during which he scored six goals.

The first of these goals came in 20001, when playing for Watford, with Mooney scoring in a 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road.

Mooney's very last goal against Stockport came in 2003/04, when he was at Swindon Town.

Mooney scored a brace that day, with Swindon winning 4-2 at Edgeley Park.

5 Paul Heffernan

Irish centre-forward Paul Heffernan is yet another player to enjoy some good times up against Stockport County over the years.

In fact, Stockport were the side Heffernan scored the most goals against during his career, with seven strikes to his name in just six matches against them.

The first of these came in 2002/03, in the old second division, with Heffernan netting for Notts County in a 3-2 win over Stockport.

Heffernan's last strike against Stockport came in 2004/05 for Bristol City, but his most impressive match against the club came in 2004, when still at Notts County.

In a 4-1 win for Heffernan's side, the Irish striker scored all four goals on what was no doubt a memorable day for the player.

4 Andy Hunt

Whereas Heffernan did his damage against Stockport in six matches against the club, next up on this list, Andy Hunt, did his in just four matches.

That's quite impressive when you consider he scored seven goals against the club during his career.

Hunt's first goal against Stockport came in the 97/98 campaign, but his most impressive performances against the club came in the 99/00 season.

Playing for Charlton Athletic that campaign, Hunt scored a hat-trick in both league matches against Stockport, helping the Addicks to 4-0 and 3-1 victories respectively.

3 Andrew Cooke

Next up on the list, Andrew Cooke, like Hunt above, also did his damage against Stockport in just four matches, though.

Outdoing Hunt, though, Cooke scored eight in his playing days against the club.

Like Hunt, this included two hat-tricks in a single season, too, with Cooke having his way with Stockport whilst playing for Shrewsbury in 2006/07.

Cooke's last goal against Stockport came the following season, helping Shrewsbury to a 3-1 win.

2 Lee Hughes

In at number two on the list is Lee Hughes, though, who steps things up a bit in terms of goals against Stockport.

Indeed, Hughes actually hit double digits against Stockport during his career, with ten goals in ten matches.

Most of these goals came when Hughes was playing for West Brom, with his first goal coming in the 1997/98 season in a 3-2 victory at The Hawthorns.

Hughes' last goal against Stockport came in the 2008/09 season, netting a single goal in a 3-1 victory for Oldham at Boundary Park.

1 Jack Lester

In at number one on the list, and the most prolific player against Stockport County over the years is Jack Lester.

During his playing days, Lester faced Stockport on 14 occasions, during which he scored 11 goals.

Funnily enough, in seven of those matches, Lester actually drew a blank, failing to find the back of the net.

However, in the others, he scored two braces, a hat-trick, and single goals in the rest.

It may not come as a surprise to find out Stockport were the side Lester scored most against during his career, four goals clear of Gillingham in second.