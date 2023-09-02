Highlights Southampton has had a strong start to the Championship season under new manager Russell Martin, suggesting they could compete for promotion.

Heung-Min Son, Teddy Sheringham, and Harry Kane have been difficult opponents for Southampton, scoring multiple goals against them.

Ian Rush, Alan Shearer, and Ian Wright also had success against Southampton, proving to be a challenge for the club's defense throughout their careers.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Southampton in the Championship.

The Saints' 11-year stay in the Premier League came to an end last season as they were relegated from the top flight, with Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles all failing to improve the club's fortunes.

Russell Martin has taken charge at St Mary's this summer and with early evidence that the squad are adapting well to his possession-based style of play, his side look likely to challenge for an immediate Premier League return this campaign.

Like any club, the Saints have players who always seem to perform well against them and with that in mind, we looked back at which players Southampton have hated facing over the years.

6 Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son has enjoyed facing the Saints, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in just 17 appearances against the club.

Despite Spurs scoring seven goals in their two meetings against Southampton last season, Son did not manage to get on the scoresheet, but he has proven to be a problem for the South Coast outfit over the years.

Son has been named Spurs captain this season by Ange Postecoglou after Harry Kane's departure, but thankfully for Saints fans, unless the teams meet in the FA Cup, he will not be lining up against them this year.

5 Teddy Sheringham

Like Son, Sheringham has also netted 12 times against the Saints.

The striker also registered four assists in his 27 games against Southampton during an illustrious career which saw him represent the likes of Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Manchester United, Portsmouth and West Ham United, as well as playing for England at international level.

While Sheringham's playing career was hugely successful, his managerial career was less so, with brief spells in charge of Stevenage and Indian side ATK.

4 Harry Kane

Kane is another player who has scored 12 times against Southampton, while also providing eight assists in his 20 appearances against the club.

The England captain found the back of the net in his last appearance against the Saints in a 3-3 draw at St Mary's in March, but after completing his move to Bayern Munich, he will not be facing them again any time soon.

After a strong start to life in Germany, Kane is certain to cause problems for opposition defences in the same way he did during his time in England.

3 Ian Rush

Rush scored 13 goals and registered two goals in his 29 appearances against the Saints.

The Welshman is best known for his time at Liverpool, enjoying two successful spells at Anfield, while he has also played for the likes of Juventus, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

Rush had a brief spell in management with Chester City in the 2004-05 season, but he has mainly done punditry since his retirement.

2 Alan Shearer

Shearer found the back of the net on 14 occasions against Southampton, while he also provided two assists in his 23 appearances against the club.

It is perhaps no surprise to see Shearer's name on this list as he is the Premier League's record goalscorer with 260 goals, a record which will remain safe for now after Kane's move to Munich.

Shearer began his career with Southampton, scoring 43 goals in 158 games for the Saints, but he returned to haunt his former club on many occasions with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle.

1 Ian Wright

Shearer's fellow Match of the Day pundit Wright also scored 14 goals against Southampton, but incredibly he did so in just 14 games.

The striker, who featured for the likes of Crystal Palace, Arsenal and West Ham during his career, also provided one assist against the club and Saints fans will no doubt have been relieved when Wright retired in 2000.

Wright never opted to move into management, but he has enjoyed a successful post-playing career as a pundit and television presenter.