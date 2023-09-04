Highlights Teddy Sheringham, Brian McClair, Ian Wright, Andy Cole, Clinton Morrison, and Alan Shearer are the top scorers against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheringham made the most appearances against Wednesday and scored 10 goals with five assists.

Alan Shearer is the leading scorer against Wednesday with 13 goals, contributing to his all-time leading scorer record in the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a hard time at the hands of many top players in years gone by.

The Owls have a big reputation as a club after spending plenty of time in the top division of English football - including the 1990's - where they locked horns with a lot of the players that feature on this list.

Previous top-flight spells have allowed historical stars such as George Best, Bobby Charlton, Ian Rush and Peter Beardsley, among many, many others, to all amass significant goal returns versus Wednesday, but interestingly, not one of those illustrious names makes the final cut.

While the names that do feature represent a throwback for older supporters who will have watched them in their heyday, younger Wednesday fans are also in for an interesting read to find out some of the best players to have ever played against the club.

With that said, let's get straight into it...

6 Teddy Sheringham - 10 goals

Starting off strong is former-frontman Teddy Sheringham, who Wednesday had the misfortune of being tasked with containing on far too many occasions for their liking.

No player on this list made more appearances against the Owls than Sheringham's 20, and he returned from those affairs with a total of ten goals alongside a further five assists.

5 Brian McClair - 10 goals

Meanwhile, versatile Scotsman Brian McClair is the second successive ex-Manchester United player to make the list already here, with the two sides having faced off plenty of times prior to the turn of the millennium.

McClair's goal threat from midfield was a key cornerstone of the Red Devils' trajectory under Sir Alex Ferguson, and it was all-too-prominent against Wednesday, who he hit ten goals against in 18 matches.

4 Ian Wright - 10 goals

We did tell you to expect some glittering inclusions!

Ian Wright is absolutely no exception to that rule, having cemented an iconic legacy in the game owing to his remarkable career at Arsenal.

Wright routinely scored for fun while in North London and did no different when turning out against the South Yorkshire outfit either, recording a tally of 10 goals from 15 outings.

3 Andy Cole - 10 goals

Only narrowly eclipsing Wright for third place is fellow-bagsman Andy Cole, who was also one of the great goalscorers of his time.

Wednesday, just like so many others, fell victim to Cole at the peak of his powers as he chalked up 10 strikes against them from 14 meetings, meaning he edges out Wright on the basis of goals to games played.

2 Clinton Morrison - 11 goals

Former Coventry City man Clinton Morrison

At long last, the 10-goal tie is broken through Clinton Morrison.

Though not as famed as the preceding players, he has nonetheless usurped them for goals versus Wednesday with his 11, with just 16 matches required to do so.

Morrison was a prolific Football League forward during his playing days and enjoyed notable success with Crystal Palace, while he eventually went on to spend two years at Hillsborough between 2010 and 2012.

1 Alan Shearer - 13 goals

Most certainly saving the best for last, the Wednesday goal net has not been nestled by one more player more than Alan Shearer.

Indeed, no Premier League goal net has been either, with the ex-Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers star still the division's all-time leading scorer with 260 goals - and 13 strikes against Wednesday from 18 matches partially accounts for that record.