Rotherham United has had a poor start to the current season and will be aiming to stay in the Championship for another season.

Matt Richie, Johnny Haynes, Jack Lester, Tom Ince, and Peter Thorne are players who have performed well against Rotherham United in the past.

Bedford Jezzard is currently Rotherham United's most feared player, having scored nine goals in eight meetings.

Rotherham United have made what can be deemed a poor start to the 2023/24 season.

The Millers broke their course of staying in the Championship for one season after being promoted last campaign.

Now the club will be aiming to repeat that once again this time as manager Matty Taylor takes charge for his first full season at the club.

Many will expect the Yorkshire outfit to be battling it out at the bottom end of the table this season, and with the way their season has started, that may be the case.

The Championship is a long, hard season, and throughout the campaign, there will be players and teams that Rotherham do not like playing.

So, that got us thinking at Football League World about who Rotherham United have hated playing against over the years.

Here we picked six players they have played against who have a good record against the club, using Transfermarkt…

6 Matt Richie

Matt Richie is joint-fifth on this list, as he has played against the Millers 10 times in his career and has scored six goals against them.

The 33-year-old has played over 120 times in the Championship, as well as many appearances in League One and League Two for clubs such as Portsmouth, Swindon Town, Notts County, AFC Bournemouth, and Newcastle United.

Richie is still playing football, as he’s on the books at Newcastle United, but during his days in the Championship, he was a real menace.

5 Johnny Haynes

In joint fifth with Richie is former Fulham striker Johnny Haynes, who netted six times in 10 games against Rotherham United.

Haynes played for Fulham from 1952 to 1970, and it was likely during that time that he came up against the Millers.

Haynes played for England 56 times and scored 18 goals for his country.

4 Jack Lester

Jack Lester is next on the list, and he scored seven goals in 15 appearances against Rotherham United.

Lester originally came through the ranks at Grimsby Town but is probably best known for his time at Chesterfield, where he played over 200 games and scored 92 goals.

The 47-year-old was a natural-born finisher, and that seemed to be proven as he scored goals every time he played Rotherham.

3 Tom Ince

In a tie for second place, Tom Ince is next on the list with eight goals in the nine games he has played against the Millers so far.

Ince has become an established Championship winger in recent years, performing for Stoke City and Reading. He now plays for Watford, and he will be looking to add to his tally when he next plays Rotherham.

2 Peter Thorne

In second place, alongside Tom Ince, is former Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City striker Peter Thorne.

The forward netted eight goals in the nine games he played against Rotherham, as the former forward was known for finding the back of the net.

Thorne netted 65 times for Stoke City in the 160 games he played for the club, and he retired in 2010, with Bradford City being his last club.

1 Bedford Jezzard

Bedford Jezzard is currently Rotherham United’s most feared player, having scored nine goals in just eight meetings.

The forward played for Watford from 1945 to 1948, and in that year, he signed for Fulham, where he played the rest of his career until 1956, when he retired.

His record against Rotherham remains in tact, but he is closely followed by Tom Ince, who will be looking to break his record sooner rather than later.