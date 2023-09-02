Reading have made a mixed start to the season.

That isn't a surprise considering the fact their pre-season was heavily disrupted by off-field issues, with the Royals unable to make any signings until July and only hiring Ruben Selles during the same move.

That doesn't sound like a disaster on paper - but the Berkshire outfit needed to rebuild their squad this summer following the departure of their former loanees and others who left on the expiration of their contracts at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Unfortunately, their owner Dai Yongge hasn't just disrupted their preparation for the new season, but his failure to pay wages on time and in full on three different occasions last season also resulted in a one-point deduction being applied last month.

That one could easily turn into four if they aren't careful - but their young players have stepped up to the plate well in spite of this and have actually replaced some of the more senior players in the first team.

Looking more at the past rather than the present though, we take a look at six players the Royals have hated facing over the years, with several men managing to get themselves on the scoresheet against them on numerous occasions.

6 Cameron Jerome

Jerome is probably near the top of quite a few 'feared by club' lists on Transfermarkt because he has managed to enjoy a long-lasting career.

Not only did the Royals face Jerome in the Championship, but they also faced him in the Premier League and could play against him in League One this season.

He has scored seven goals in 20 appearances against Reading.

5 Nahki Wells

Seeing Wells' name pop up on this list won't be a shock for the Royals' supporters.

The fact he has scored against them so often has made him a minor meme on Twitter - and many Reading fans aren't chuffed when he starts against them because they know what's coming.

The only surprise is the fact he isn't higher up on this list, but he has a lower goals-to-game ratio against Selles' side than the likes of Paterson, Tomlin and Berbatov who have also recorded seven goals against them.

4 Jamie Paterson

Paterson scored an early goal in a thrilling FA Cup tie back in 2016 to put Huddersfield Town 1-0 up in Berkshire.

But the Royals managed to fight back and a red card for Jonathan Hogg aided that, with Matej Vyrdra scoring a hat-trick as he guided the home side to a 5-2 victory.

The Terriers had been 2-0 up - but the sending off changed the game.

Paterson has enjoyed success against the Berkshire side though, scoring seven times in 18 games against them and recorded three assists in the process.

3 Lee Tomlin

He scored a heartbreaking equalising goal for Cardiff City during 2017/18 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals had been 2-0 up during that game - but the Bluebirds managed to pull it back late and Tomlin's late half-volley just about crept over the line - allowing the Welsh outfit to steal a point.

He's another player that has enjoyed a long-lasting career in the EFL - but his record of seven goals in 12 games against Selles' side is impressive nonetheless.

2 Dimitar Berbatov

Berbatov scored seven times in just six league appearances and that's an impressive record, but four of these came at White Hart Lane during the 2007/08 season in a 6-4 thriller.

Tottenham Hotspur were 4-3 down against the Royals during that game - but they had the ex-Man Utd striker to thank for allowing them to claw the game back in the first place with his hat-trick.

He then managed to grab his fourth and Spurs' sixth in what was one of the most entertaining games in Premier League history.

1 Andy Johnson

Johnson was a constant thorn in the Royals' side and even managed to score against them twice for Crystal Palace, during the 2005/06 season, when the Berkshire side registered a record 106 points.

Scoring a great goal at the SCL Stadium in Palace's away game, he netted a penalty in the home tie at Selhurst Park and celebrated in front of the away supporters, only for James Harper to equalise in the English capital.

Considering how much of a talent is, it comes as no surprise that he's at the top end of this list but he should be commended for scoring against the Royals during the most successful period in their history.

He scored eight goals in 11 appearances against Reading.