Highlights QPR's recent form has been poor, and they were expected to struggle in the second division this season.

QPR have not been in the Premier League for eight years and their chances of promotion seem unlikely.

Several notable players, including Dean Saunders and Alan Shearer, have had success scoring against QPR in the past.

QPR have had a difficult year or so as their form has fallen off of a cliff.

The London club were tipped by many before the campaign got underway to compete for relegation to League One this season.

The team survived the drop by just six points in the previous term, finishing 20th in the second division table.

It has now been eight years since the Hoops were last back in the Premier League and promotion is looking a long way away at the moment.

QPR’s fortunes in the 21st Century have been a far cry from the good times they experienced in the final couple of decades in the previous millennium.

Rangers spent nearly 20 years in the top flight from 1970 to 1999, earning league finishes as high as second and fifth.

Here we look at six players that enjoyed great success against QPR, with some big names from that period popping up…

6 Dean Saunders

Saunders scored against QPR for multiple top division teams, including Liverpool, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.

The forward made 18 appearances against the London club, who were a mainstay in the top flight during Saunders’ playing days.

The now 59-year-old scored nine times against the Hoops during that time.

5 John Barnes

Barnes’ record against QPR saw him score 10 goals from 15 appearances against the capital city club.

The Liverpool forward enjoyed an illustrious career, winning two league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his time at Anfield.

Nine of his goals against QPR came in the league, with the 10th arriving in an FA Cup clash in 1990.

4 Teddy Sheringham

Sheringham is one of the best goal scorers England has ever produced, enjoying great success in the Premier League with Tottenham and Manchester United.

Sheringham played 13 times against QPR during his career, tormenting the club every time.

He scored 10 times, contributing one assist as well.

3 Alan Shearer

Shearer is the Premier League’s record goal scorer, bagging 260 to his name during stints at Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

QPR were no exception to his great exploits in front of goal, with the striker bagging 10 from his 13 appearances against the club.

A similar record to Sheringham, highlighting the talent England had at their disposal during this period.

2 Brian Deane

Deane also had a record of 10 goals from 13 appearances against QPR, with his strikes coming from the early days of the Premier League.

Deane scored against QPR for sides such as Sheffield United and Leeds United.

The 55-year-old played for several clubs in England, but it was only for these two sides that he managed to compete against the London club.

1 Ian Rush

Rush stands alone as the only player to get 11 goals against QPR, coming from 23 appearances against the side.

He also contributed four assists, giving him a reputation for always popping up with an important performance against the Hoops.

Rush is Liverpool’s all-time top scorer, with a total of 346, so it comes as no surprise to find that he enjoyed a game against QPR.