In recent years, there have been players that Preston North End have simply not enjoyed playing against.

For whatever reason, certain individuals have had the better of the Lilywhites on multiple occasions when they have come up against them, whether it is at Deepdale or elsewhere.

Let's take a look at the SIX players from the last 25 years that PNE just did not want to come up against as they haunted their defence.

6 Rob Hulse

A solid, no-frills striker, Hulse came through the famed Crewe Alexandra academy before moving on to West Brom, Leeds, Sheffield United and Derby County.

Playing 16 times against North End in his career, Hulse scored seven goals, with two of those coming for the Railwaymen in the early stages of his career.

He netted three times for Derby and once for QPR against PNE, but perhaps his most important goal came in the second leg of Leeds' Championship play-off semi-final against the Lilywhites in 2006, with his goal at Deepdale opening the scoring to put Kevin Blackwell's side 2-1 ahead on aggregate before Frazer Richardson finished the job off.

5 Robert Earnshaw

Earnshaw was a player that filled Championship defences with fear with his pace and finishing prowess for clubs such as Cardiff City, Norwich and Nottingham Forest.

The Welsh attacker did have some success in the Premier League with West Brom, but his best contributions came in the second tier of English football - and he had quite a bit against the Lilywhites.

Funnily enough though, three of Earnshaw's seven goals against PNE came in the FA Cup as he notched a brace in a 2-0 win in 2005 at Deepdale for West Brom and then three years later in the same competition he scored a consolation for Derby in North End's 4-1 success at Pride Park.

Earnshaw also scored three times for Nottingham Forest and once for Norwich against North End, with a record of seven goals in 11 matches.

4 Robbie Blake

Attacking midfielder Blake was a regular scurge of North End when he was a Burnley player, with that fixture being the big rivalry for both clubs in the early 2000's when Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool were for the most part in different divisions.

Blake scored his first goal against PNE when a Bradford City player in 2001, but for four league fixtures in a row for Burnley between 2003 and 2004 he found the back of the net against the Lilywhites with five goals in that time.

He then scored for Leeds in the 2006-07 season at Elland Road in a 2-1 win for the Whites and then returning to Burnley in 2007, he scored one final time against PNE in 2009, although he was on the losing end of a 2-1 result with penalties scored by Callum Davidson and Neil Mellor - his final record was eight goals scored in 17 appearances.

3 Tommy Miller

Miller was a nightmare for North End to the point where the club actually ended up signing him on loan!

Impressing enough in his early career at Hartlepool to the point where he earned a move to Ipswich Town in 2001, Miller scored the first of his eight goals in 15 outings against the Lilywhites in February 2004.

He would score another seven goals at Championship level against PNE, six of those for Ipswich and one for Huddersfield, including a brace in the 2008-09 season for the Tractor Boys in a 3-2 loss, but before that in 2006 he had a brief stint on loan at Deepdale from Sunderland, where he did not score in seven appearances.

2 Nicky Forster

A player that had agreed terms to move to North End in 1999 from Birmingham City before he turned his back on the deal to sign for Reading, Forster would haunt the Lilywhites on multiple occasions.

The first of those was in February 2000 when he scored at Deepdale in a 2-2 draw, but the two clubs would not meet again for a few more years, and in 2003 it was Forster who put PNE to the sword for the Royals in a 5-1 victory at the Madejski Stadium - the striker scoring a hat-trick.

He netted three more times for Reading against PNE, including a brace in 2004-05 in a 3-1 win for the Berkshire outfit and once more for Hull City in 2006-07, finishing with a record of eight goals from nine appearances.

1 Aleksandar Mitrovic

The player who has found the back of the net the most against PNE in modern times is Mitrovic, who has proven time and time again to be a real nightmare for the club to deal with.

With nine goals in eight matches, the Serbian truly had North End's number, with four of the goals coming in as many days as he notched a brace in October 2016 for Newcastle in a 6-0 EFL Cup victory before then four days later doing the double again in the Championship in a 2-1 win at Deepdale.

Mitrovic did it again for Fulham in 2016-17 at Deepdale with two goals in a 2-1 success - the latter coming in the 90th minute - whilst he'd score three more times for the Cottagers against the Lilywhites, although one of those did come in a loss for the Londoners in December 2019 when on their travels to Lancashire.