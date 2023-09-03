Highlights Portsmouth hope to earn promotion to the Championship after years of struggle in League One and Two.

Improvements to the squad this summer are aimed at bridging the gap to the play-offs last season.

Players like Drogba, Roberts, Henry, Collins, Lampard, and Rooney have historically posed significant threats to Portsmouth.

Portsmouth will be aiming to battle for promotion to the Championship this season.

Pompey have spent a lot of years down in the doldrums of League One and Two, but this could be the year they finally make their way back to the second tier.

Last season saw the team start well before suffering a significant drop-off in form that ultimately saw them finish eighth in the table.

The gap to the play-offs was seven points, so they will be hoping improvements made to the squad this summer will help bridge that difference.

Who are the players Portsmouth fear the most?

Between their lengthy spell in League Two and their time in the Premier League the decade prior, plenty of players from wildly different backgrounds have had different success against Pompey.

Here we look at the players who have become the most feared by Portsmouth supporters through the years…

6 Didier Drogba

Drogba was one of English football’s top strikers when Portsmouth were last in the Premier League.

The Ivorian was a key part of the Chelsea side that won back-to-back titles under Jose Mourinho, as well as a third title under Carlo Ancelotti.

Drogba also sealed the 2010 FA Cup for the Blues by scoring the winner against Pompey.

That was one of seven goals in 10 appearances against the club.

5 Jason Roberts

Roberts enjoyed a long career of Premier League football, playing for the likes of West Brom, Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Reading in the top flight.

The forward even spent a spell on loan with Portsmouth during the 2003-04 campaign.

But it was as an opposition player that he really enjoyed his time at Fratton Park.

The now 45-year-old bagged seven goals and two assists from 12 appearances against Pompey.

4 Thierry Henry

Henry is one of English football’s greatest talents and few sets of supporters know this better than Portsmouth’s.

The Frenchman terrorised Portsmouth every time he faced the club.

Henry played just seven times against Pompey, but he scored nine goals and contributed one assist during that period.

3 James Collins

Collins’ success against Portsmouth came from the club’s time in the lower divisions of English football.

The current Derby County forward bagged seven goals against Pompey from 12 appearances.

Three of those came in League One, another three from League Two and the seventh was scored in the FA Cup.

Collins scored against Portsmouth for Derby, Luton Town, Northampton Town and Swindon Town.

2 Frank Lampard

Lampard was one of England’s best midfielders of the period in the 2000’s where Portsmouth enjoyed many years in the Premier League.

He became Chelsea’s all-time top scorer from midfield, with Portsmouth being one of his top victims.

The now 45-year-old contributed 10 goals and three assists from 16 appearances against Pompey.

1 Wayne Rooney

Rooney became Manchester United’s all-time top goal scorer during this period as well, with Portsmouth being one of his most preferred opposition.

The forward has the most goals against Portsmouth of any player to take on the club.

Rooney scored 12 from 15 appearances against Pompey, while also contributing a further two assists.