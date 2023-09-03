Plymouth Argyle have made a respectable start to the season and can be pleased with their efforts following their return to the Championship.

Playing in the second tier was never going to be an easy assignment considering the calibre of teams that are in the division this season but they started the season well against Huddersfield Town and they will be hoping that start sets the tone for the 2023/24 campaign.

They can't afford to rest on their laurels though and they will need to keep putting points on the board under Steven Schumacher if they want to enjoy a comfortable season.

But in this piece, we're taking a look at six players who have made the Pilgrims feel uncomfortable over the years with their goals against them...

6 Rob Earnshaw

He was a legendary figure for Cardiff City during the early stages of his career and managed to secure a return there in 2011, but many people who are in their 20s or younger remember him most for his spell at Nottingham Forest.

He wasn't able to guide them to the Premier League during his time at the City Ground and that will be one regret of his, but he did score a brace against Blackpool in the 2010 play-off semi-final second leg and can't be blamed for their defeat against the Seasiders.

The Welshman scored six times in six appearances against the Pilgrims.

5 Michael Chopra

Chopra, like Earnshaw, was previously a prolific goalscorer for Cardiff and enjoyed a very good time in the Welsh capital.

He also did well at the likes of Barnsley, Sunderland and Ipswich Town, shining in the EFL during his career and establishing himself as a recognisable name to most English football fans.

Chopra bagged six goals and an assist in six games against the Devon club.

4 Barrie Thomas

Thomas is still alive at 86 - and will now be looking back at what was an exceptional career for me.

Shining for Mansfield Town, Scunthorpe United, Newcastle and Barnsley, he made a great impression at most (if not all) clubs he played for during his career with his remarkable goalscoring record.

Plymouth were the victims of this, conceding six goals against him in five appearances.

3 Jim Hammond

Hammond is a Fulham legend and held the club's aggregate goalscoring record until it was beaten by Bedford Jezzard, who finds himself in this list as well.

Scoring 31 goals in a 1931/32 campaign that saw them win their division, he has asserted himself as a fondly-remembered figure at Craven Cottage but sadly passed away some time ago.

The fact he is appreciated by the West London side just goes to show how much of a talent he was - and he also played as a county cricketer.

One side that wouldn't have appreciated him is Plymouth - because he seven goals against them in 11 appearances.

2 Lyle Taylor

Taylor is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Forest.

This is a shame for him because he's a proven goalscorer in the EFL and did reasonably well for Birmingham City during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign but he's yet to be picked up by another club.

Taylor enjoyed playing against the Pilgrims - scoring seven goals and an assist in 11 appearances.

1 Bedford Jezzard

Jezzard was a player who spent pretty much all of his career at Fulham and proved to be a real thorn in the Pilgrims' side when he faced them, making him extremely similar to Hammond who also plied his trade for the Cottagers.

Not only has he scored the most goals of anyone against them - but he also did it at an impressive rate. He recorded eight goals and one assist against Plymouth in just nine appearances.