Many players have thrived when pitted against Notts County, but who ranks amongst the best?

Here at Football League World, we have ranked the players who have scored the most goals against the Magpies over the years.

6 Reuben Reid

The first entry into this list is the only one to still be playing. Reuben Reid currently plies his trade with non-league outfit Weston Super Mare.

After coming through the youth setup at Plymouth Argyle, Reid struggled to settle anywhere that he went, eventually moving to 16 different clubs in 16 years.

The only consistency in Reid's career was the ability to find the back of the net against Notts County. He pounced 7 times in 10 outings against the oldest club in the EFL and made Meadow Lane a very happy hunting ground for himself.

5 Andy Cole

Former Manchester United man, Andy Cole, is a footballing icon, and certainly is not the only one to feature here. He takes our number five spot, but notched the same amount of strikes as Reid.

However, the feat that took the former 16 matches to achieve was equaled in just three by Cole. That's right, seven goals in just three games.

His most memorable bout with County came during his Newcastle United days. Cole netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 cup victory 30 years ago.

4 Peter Thorne

Peter Thorne is the third of four players to have totalled seven strikes. His final two goals against the Magpies came at the start of the 2008/09 League Two term, during his time at Bradford City.

Thorne's 19-year career started at Blackburn; however, it was at Stoke City, and then Cardiff City, where he eventually showed what he was capable of.

Four goals in the season before at County's expense saw the Bantams' forward votes as Magpies' fans most hated player, according to the Mirror.

He consistently proved to be a real thorn in the Midlands-based side.

3 Lee Peacock

To round off our seven-strike stars, we have Lee Peacock, who retired six years ago following a brief spell with Portchester.

He spent the majority of his career at Bristol City and Swindon Town, with a short stint at Manchester City preceding both. After his playing time came to an end, Peacock maintained his connection to the beautiful game, becoming the Head of Youth Coaching at Swindon.

2 Jabo Ibehre

Jabo Ibehre is tied for the top spot, netting eight times against Notts County. The Islington Assassin's best bout against the Magpies came in 2015, when he bagged a brace in Carlisle United's 3-0 league triumph.

He played almost 100 matches throughout his time in Cumbria, and scored on 27 occasions. However, he is best known for his evolution at boyhood club, Leyton Orient, where he spent eight years.

1 Ian Rush

I assured you that there were more footballing icons to come in this list, and Ian Rush is the best of the bunch.

The first of two hat-tricks was secured at Meadow Lane in 1982; all three strikes came in the second half as Liverpool ran out four-nil winners. Rush then repeated the same feat in the following campaign, this time at Anfield.

The Welshman played over 450 times for the Reds, and is revered in Merseyside.