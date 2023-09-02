Highlights Key Takeaways:

Robbie Fowler, Yakubu, and Dennis Bergkamp are among the players that Middlesbrough has had a bad experience playing against. Fowler scored eight times against them, Yakubu had a goal per game record, and Bergkamp was not only a goal scorer but also provided three assists.

Ryan Giggs, the player with the most Premier League assists of all time, also tormented Middlesbrough. In 31 games, he scored 10 goals and assisted seven, making him a thorn in their side.

Alan Shearer, the Premier League's all-time top scorer, and Thierry Henry, considered one of the best players to have played in England, were also players who haunted Middlesbrough. Shearer scored 11 goals against them, while Henry found the back of the net 13 times and assisted in six other goals. These players' brilliance left a lasting impact on Boro fans.

Some players love to play against certain teams.

Every fan has a player or team that they just can't stand because they seem to score, or play well, every time they play against their team.

Even if that player is bang out of form coming into the game, you can trust them to have those two fixtures marked down for a couple of goals.

Well Middlesbrough have had a few of those players over the years. Some of them are some of the greats of English football. Others might surprise you a bit. But they'll all bring back bad memories for Boro fans.

Here are the 6 players Middlesbrough have hated playing against over the years.

6 Robbie Fowler

One of the best forwards to ever grace the English top flight. Is it any wonder that he's got good goalscoring records against lots of teams?

Fowler netted eight times against Boro in 17 games. Six of them came when he was playing in Merseyside.

5 Yakubu

This guy is a bit of a cult hero among certain sections of Premier League fans. He's one of those players that regularly appear on 'The Streets Won't Forget'-type lists.

Despite his position on this list, though, there is a good argument to say that he was actually in the top two or three players that Boro hated playing against.

He scored an impressive eight goals in as many game against Middlesbrough. It's rare that you'll ever see someone with a goal per game record like that against any team. It's just unlucky for Teessiders that one of those cases came against their club.

4 Dennis Bergkamp

The man who tops this list described him as the greatest player that he'd ever played football with, despite sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi at one point in his career.

The Dutchman was one of the most technically gifted, and beautiful to watch, footballers to ever step foot on grass in England. The ease with which he performed such magic was awe-inspiring.

Unfortunately for fans of Middlesbrough, he quite fancied braking out his box of tricks when he played them.

He scored as many as Fowler and Yakubu. But Bergkamp also provided three assists when playing against them, in one fewer game than the former Liverpool number nine as well.

3 Ryan Giggs

From one of the most technically brilliant players to one of the most decorated.

Not only does Giggs hold the record for the most Premier League assists of all time (162), but he also tormented Middlesbrough whenever they faced each other.

In 31 games (the most of any on the list) he scored 10 goals and assisted seven.

2 Alan Shearer

The Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers legend may be the all-time top scorer in the Premier League. But I'm sure being the player that Middlesbrough hated playing against the second most has got to be up their in his trophy cabinet.

All jokes aside, the guy knew how to score goals in England's best league as well as any man who has ever lived. He was only bested by four men ever when it comes to that, and only one of them was still playing when the Geordie was born.

He scored 11 goals in 20 appearances against his native rivals. All the ones in black and white must have stung even more for Boro fans.

1 Thierry Henry

Arguable the best player to ever play football in England. The Frenchman took the league, and the world, by storm during his time with Arsenal. Boro were just one of the many victims of his brilliance.

In only 16 games against the club, he hit the back of the net 13 times, and he assistedd someone else in doing it six other times. That is an unbelievable record.

Jamie Carragher has spoken about how Henry was one of the few players that would keep him up at night. I'd imagine that many Boro fans sympathise with him.