It has been an eventful summer at Leicester City so far for Enzo Maresca as he prepares his new side for life back in the Championship.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League just two seasons after an FA Cup triumph, with Dean Smith unable to save them from the drop after replacing Brendan Rodgers on a short-term contract in April.

Since then, Maresca's side have been very active in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur, Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City, and Stephy Mavididi from Montpellier amongst others.

However, despite the fact Leicester have lost some Premier League stars such as Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, they still have plenty of talented players that will be among the best players in the second tier next season, and they should be a competitive side this term.

Leicester have returned to the second tier for the first time in nine years but have had a great start to the season, winning all of their first four league games so far.

However, over the years, there have been many sides who have gotten the better of Leicester, and some particular players have been a thorn in the side of the Foxes, too.

Here, we take a look at six players in particular who they have hated playing against throughout their history.

1 Andy Cole

Cole is one of the Premier League's greatest ever marksmen, scoring 187 goals in 414 games for the likes of Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth, and Sunderland.

Leicester were one of his favourite opponents, he scored ten and claimed a further three assists in 13 games against the Foces throughout his career. The 51-year-old former England interntaional retired in 2008

2 Heung-min Son

The first player on the list who can, in theory, add to this tally, is Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son. The South Korean is a wide forward but has a particularly strong record against Leicester City.

Son has been playing for Spurs since 2015, scoring or assisting over 160 goals in over 270 Premier League games. He is now captain for both his club side and national team and has ten goals and five assists in 16 career games against Leicester.

3 Ian Rush

The Wleshman is one of the great strikers in British football history is, with the former Liverpool frontman particularly prolific against Leicester City, scoring 11 times with two assists from 12 appearances against the Foxes.

Rush is one of the all-time top scorers in English football history, sitting 14th on the list with 232 goals, and it's therefore no great surprise to see that he scored prolifically against Leicester.

4 Denis Law

Another of English football's great forwards, Law was a thorn in Leicester's side many times dow the years. The Scotsman scored 201 goals in 377 games in the English top-flight, mostly for Manchester United.

Against Leicester, he averaged just under a goal per game, scoring 13 in 14 games. The 83-year-old retired in 1974.

5 Graham Leggat

The Scottish forward is most well known for his spell in England with Fulham in the late 1950s and 60s, where he was highly prolific playing from the right flank.

Leggat is another player who had a terrific scoring record against Leicester, scoring 13 goals in 14 games - the same as Law. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 81, having also played for the likes of Birmingham City and Rotherham United.

6 Harry Kane

Somewhat famed for his record against Leicester during their clashes in the Premier League, Kane is way out in front with 20 goals and a further five assists in 20 games against the Foxes.

He is the other active player on this list, and most recently left the Premier League in a move to Bayern Munich. Before that, he had scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs, and even once spent a spell on loan with Leicester, back in 2013, where the England captain scored twice in 15 games.

Since then, his career has exploded, with Kane the second top goalscorer in Premier League history, as well as being England's all-time top goalscorer.