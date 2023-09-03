It has been an eventful summer at Leeds United for Daniel Farke as he prepares his new side for life back in the Championship.

The Whites endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League after just three seasons in the top flight, with none of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, or Sam Allardyce able to save them from the drop to the second tier.

Since then, the two-time Championship-winning manager with Norwich City has been putting together a squad to push for promotion, and his side have been very active in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, Joel Piroe from Swansea City, Glen Kamara from Rangers, and Djed Spence on loan from Spurs amongst others.

However, despite the fact Leeds have lost some Premier League stars such as Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, and Jack Harrison - they still have plenty of talented players who will be among the best players in the second tier next season, and they should be a competitive side this term.

Leeds have returned to the second tier for the first time in three seasons and will be hoping their spell outside of the Premier League is much more short-lived than the last, when they spent 16 years away from English football's elite league.

However, over the years, there have been many sides who have gotten the better of Leeds, and some particular players have been a thorn in the side of the Whites, too.

Here, we take a look at six players in particular who they have hated playing against throughout their history.

6 Gary Hooper

Hooper was a regular frustration for Leeds when they faced him in the Championship and League One, and it probably came as a relief when he departed the English leagues to join Scottish giants Celtic.

Hooper is still playing at the age of 35 in Dubai, but scored nine goals in ten games for the likes of Scunthorpe United and Norwich City against Leeds in his career.

5 Teddy Sheringham

A foe from Leeds' years in the 90s and early 2000s in the Premier League, Sheringham was never a prolific marksman in games against the Whites, but played in a lot of fixtures for the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United.

The 57-year-old scored nine in 25 games against Leeds, although he did also collect a further six assists. Sheringham scored 179 goals in 521 games in English football's top flight.

4 Dwight Yorke

Another player from the same era, Yorke scored ten times in 24 games against Leeds, mostly coming for Manchester United.

The 51-year-old had a glittering career, winning titles under Alex Ferguson, and played 72 times for Trinidad and Tobago, but retired from football in 2009 with Sunderland, putting an end to any further clashes against Leeds.

3 Kevin Keegan

Similarly, Keegan scored 10 goals in 24 games, although he provided a further three assists. The forward was a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, and was a regular fixture in games against Leeds in the 70s and 80s.

He played in games against Leeds for the likes of Liverpool, Southampton and Newcastle, but has been out of football for some time now at the age of 72.

2 Thierry Henry

Henry is one of the all-time Premier League greats, and it's no great surprise to see him on the list, given that he had a phenomenal record in English football's top-flight.

Henry scored 175 goals in the Premier League in just 258 games. One of his last goals for Arsenal was in his second spell with the club, on loan from New York Red Bulls in an FA Cup third-round tie. He has 12 goals in 13 games against the Whites.

1 Alan Shearer

In top spot, by some distance, is the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer. Shearer scored more prolifically against Leeds than any other club in his career, with 21 goals in 24 games making him their most feared foe.

Shearer has scored 283 goals in 559 top-flight games in England, but retired in 2006 and has since become a popular pundit on BBC's Match of the Day.