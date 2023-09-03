Portman Road has hosted some of the best players the sport has to offer over the years - with many opponents loving a goal or two.

Every club has that player they dread coming up against - no matter how or when, the inevitability of their name popping up on the scoresheet grows tiresome and feels like there is nothing you can do to stop it.

The Tractor Boys have gone the right way about it in recent times to ensure this does not become a formality, adjusting to life back in the second tier to much success following their promotion-winning campaign.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been the team to watch in the Championship with wins against Sunderland, Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers reinforcing preseason expectations.

Naturally, every side will want to get one-up on the high-flying outfit and while Ipswich will be determined not to become every striker’s favourite stomping ground.

With this in mind, FLW takes a look at the top six most prolific strikers against Ipswich Town over the years.

6 Sir Kenny Dalglish

A Liverpool and Celtic legend, Dalglish enjoyed 20 outings against Ipswich Town during his time in Merseyside, coming out on top more often than not.

The Glaswegian forward scored six goals in his first five meetings against the Tractor Boys dating back to the 1977/78 season with the Reds battling it out for the First Division title.

In 20 meetings, Dalgish won 10 - beating, and scoring against, Ipswich in the League Cup semi-finals on their way to lifting the trophy in 1982.

Overall, he recorded ten goals and three assists across all his encounters against the East Anglian outfit.

5 Alan Shearer

The Premier League record goalscorer, it is fair to say Shearer enjoyed a goal against just about anybody and Ipswich were no exception.

Scoring his first in a 3-2 FA Cup win with Southampton back in the 1990/91 season, the Newcastle legend struggled to find the target in his first two encounters as a Blackburn Rovers player.

The following season was a different story, however, as Shearer scored and assisted on the road before recording a hat-trick back at Ewood Park in the return fixture.

The striker registered another six goals against Ipswich upon his move to his boyhood club Newcastle to bring his tally up to ten by the 2001/02 season in just nine appearances.

4 Andy Cole

Another prolific goalscorer of the 1990s, Andy Cole only lost one of his nine meetings against Ipswich, losing 2-0 in the League Cup in the 1997/98 season.

Otherwise, such fixture proved to be a goalscoring routine for the former Blackburn Rovers man, scoring in his first four meetings for both Newcastle and Manchester United. The latter meeting proved to be the most fruitful, scoring five times in an emphatic 9-0 victory over the Tractor Boys in 1995.

He would go on to score two more goals against the club throughout the rest of his career, matching Shearer's tally of ten in the same number of games.

3 Denis Law

Another Manchester United legend, Denis Law recorded a remarkable nine goals in his first three games against Ipswich to certainly put him at the top of their most feared list in the early 1960s.

Scoring four times in a 5-3 thriller at Portman Road in 1962, he scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford the following season. Not wanting to let the streak die, he grabbed another hat-trick in the return fixture in an enthralling 7-2 win for the Red Devils.

A goal in his final appearance against the club, he made it double figures in the 1972/73 season in just seven matches.

2 Ian Rush

Topping this list for the most appearances against the club at 21 outings, Rush lost just three of those matches with 11 wins across all competitions.

Scoring in both League Cup semi-final legs as Liverpool went on to win the trophy in 1982, in fact most of the Welsh international's joy against Ipswich came in that competition. He scored seven goals in five matches, including a hat-trick in the 1993/94 season.

Overall, he managed 12 goals in 21 appearances against Ipswich as he established himself as a legend at Anfield.

1 David Nugent

Topping the rankings is certainly the most recent name to grace this list. Nugent proved to be a modern-day nightmare for the Tractor Boys with his first goal dating back to the 2004/05 season with Preston.

Such goal was just a taster for what was to come, scoring back-to-back braces the following season to complete the double over the Tractor Boys on their way to a play-off spot.

His goalscoring antics continued wherever he went, getting on the scoresheet for Portsmouth, Leicester City and Middlesbrough, his last goal against the club coming with Boro in a 2-0 win in the 2015/16 season.

Across 18 appearances against Ipswich, remarkably he won 12 of those meetings and lost just once - his 15 goals playing a major role in his success at one of his favourite stomping grounds.