Highlights Harry Kane has been a prolific goalscorer against Hull City, with six goals in seven matches, including a hat-trick in a 7-1 win.

Said Benrahma has been a thorn in Hull City's side, scoring six goals in four matches against them while playing for Brentford.

Wayne Rooney has found success against Hull City, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 11 matches, with his last goal coming in a 3-0 victory for Man Utd.

Having enjoyed time in the Premier League in the last decade and a half, Hull City have come up against some fine players in recent memory.

Of course, though, some of these have enjoyed greater success than others up against the Tigers.

With that in mind, below, we thought we'd take a look at which players have been prolific against the club throughout recent history, with some of these having been in the Championship as well as the top flight.

Here, then, are six players Hull City have hated playing against throughout the years.

6 Harry Kane

Kicking off this list is one of the finest goalscorers that English football has ever produced, Harry Kane.

Indeed, the Spurs forward has enjoyed some fruitful matches against the Tigers throughout the years.

Having played seven matches against Hull City, Kane has six goals to his name against the club.

Kane's first goal against Hull came way back in the 2011/12 season, when he was on loan in the Championship at Millwall.

That day, Kane helped the Lions to a 2-0 win over Hull at The Den.

Kane's last effort against the Tigers came in 2016/17, in a match Hull fans will remember for all the wrong reasons.

Spurs ran out 7-1 winners that day, with Kane netting a hat-trick.

5 Said Benrahma

Up next on the list is current West Ham United attacker Said Benrahma, although the Algerian did his damage against the club whilst playing for Brentford.

Benrahma has only faced the Tigers on four occasions, but in those matches, he managed to score an impressive six goals, as well as register one assist.

Funnily enough, he actually drew a blank in two of his games against the club, whilst scoring a hat-trick against them in the other two.

The first of those came in a 5-1 Brentford home victory in 2018/19 and the second in a 5-1 Brentford away victory in 2019/20.

It might not come as a surprise to hear that Hull are the side Benrahma has scored the most goals against in his career, with his three goals against the likes of Fulham and Man Utd joint second.

4 Wayne Rooney

Another elite English striker to make this list after Harry Kane is Wayne Rooney, who also enjoyed some rather good matches against Hull City through the years.

Rooney faced Hull a total of 11 times, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in those matches.

The ex-Man Utd forward's first goal against Hull came in the Premier League in 20108/09, with his strike helping Man Utd to a narrow 4-3 victory over the Tigers at Old Trafford.

Rooney last played Hull in 2019/20 when turning out for Derby, but his last goal against the club came in a 3-0 Man Utd victory back in 2014/15.

3 Kieran Dowell

Perhaps a name you may not expect to have seen on this list is Kieran Dowell, coming in at number three.

Currently playing his football north of the border at Rangers, Dowell scored seven goals and registered one assist against Hull during his seven matches against them whilst playing for a variety of clubs.

For example, his first goals against Hull City came in 2017/18, when he scored a hat-trick against the Tigers in a 3-2 Nottingham Forest victory.

Dowell also scored a hat-trick against Hull for Wigan in 2019/20 in a crushing 8-0 victory for the Latics.

Dowell's last strike against Hull came last season for Norwich City, and no doubt Hull will be hoping he remains up in Scotland where they no longer have to face him.

2 Chris Iwelumo

Nearing the sharp end of the list, Chris Iwelumo comes in at number two of players Hull City have hated playing against in recent memory.

Now retired, Iwelumo played against Hull City eight times during his career, scoring eight goals and registering three assists.

Four of those goals came in his first match against the club in 2006/07 whilst Iwelumo was at Colchester United.

The forward scored four and assisted once in a 5-1 victory for the now League Two side that day.

Iwelumo's last goal against Hull came in 2010/11 whilst playing or Burnley, with the forward bagging a brace in a 4-0 victory for the Clarets at Turf Moor.

1 Alexis Sanchez

In at number one on the list due to the amount of goals and assists he scored in slightly fewer matches than Iwelumo is current Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez.

Although Sanchez also played for Man Utd, all of his performances against Hull City came in an Arsenal shirt, with four in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup.

During those six matches, Sanchez scored eight goals and registered two assists, meaning Hull are the side he has scored the most goals against during his career, with Sunderland second on six, and Burnley third on five.

Sanchez's first goal against Hull came in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in 2014/15, on a day which he also bagged an assist.

The last goal Sanchez managed against the Tigers was in 2016/17, scoring a brace in a 2-0 victory for Arsenal in an early kick-off one February afternoon.