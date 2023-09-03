It has been a disappointing start to the season for Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

The Terriers narrowly avoided relegation last season after a turbulent campaign which saw the dismissals of both Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham, with Neil Warnock leading the club to safety after his appointment in February.

Warnock agreed a one-year deal to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium and the 74-year-old will be hoping to remain clear of any relegation trouble this time around, but it has been a slow start to the campaign for his side in the Championship, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round after a 3-2 home defeat to Middlesbrough.

It has been an eventful decade for Town, during which they spent two years in the Premier League between 2017 and 2019 and they almost made a return to the top flight in 2022, but they were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Terriers, like every club, have players who seem to always perform well against them and with that in mind, we looked at the six players who have enjoyed success against the West Yorkshire outfit over the years.

6 Troy Deeney

Deeney has scored seven goals and provided three assists in his 17 appearances against Town.

The striker has lined up against Huddersfield on multiple occasions during his stints with Watford and Birmingham City, but after he dropped down to League Two to take up a player-coach role with Forest Green Rovers this summer, his days of causing problems for the Terriers may be over.

With both Huddersfield and Forest Green out of the Carabao Cup, the only chance Deeney has of facing Town this season is in the FA Cup.

5 Billy Sharp

Like Deeney, Sharp has also netted seven times against Huddersfield over the years, but those goals have come in just 12 appearances, while he has also registered one assist against them.

Sharp will have represented Town's Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Leeds United when facing the club, which will no doubt have infuriated Terriers fans even further when he found the back of the net.

Now plying his trade for LA Galaxy in the United States, it is probably safe to say that Town fans have seen the back of Sharp.

4 Callum Wilson

Wilson is another player who has scored seven goals against Huddersfield, but incredibly he managed that in just six games.

The 31-year-old haunted the Terriers during his time at Bournemouth, also registering two assists in his appearances against them and he has gone on to enjoy a successful spell at Newcastle United.

Wilson has struggled with injury throughout his career, but he has proven to be prolific when fit and he will be preparing himself to feature in the Champions League for the first time with the Magpies this season.

3 Lewis Grabban

Grabban got on the scoresheet nine times in 16 appearances against the Terriers.

The 35-year-old established himself a reputation as a threat at Championship level during spells with the likes of Bournemouth, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest, causing plenty of chaos when facing Town.

Grabban is currently a free agent after his spell with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli came to an end.

2 Chris Wood

Like Grabban, Wood also netted nine times in 16 appearances against Huddersfield, while he also provided two assists.

The New Zealand international has represented a number of clubs during his career, including West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City, Leeds United, Burnley and Newcastle United and he proved to be a significant problem for the Terriers.

Wood joined Nottingham Forest initially on loan in January before making the move permanent and he will be hoping to help Steve Cooper's side to survival in the Premier League once again this season.

1 Jackie Milburn

Milburn was Huddersfield's most feared opponent having scored 10 goals in his 15 appearances against the club.

The striker spent much of his career with Newcastle, scoring 201 goals in 399 appearances for the Magpies and his contribution to the club has been recognised with a statue outside St James' Park.

Milburn also played for England during his career and had stints as a manager with Linfield, Yiewsley and Ipswich Town.

He passed away at the age of 64 in 1988.