Gillingham fans will be all too aware of the frontmen who have caused their side numerous problems over the years.

There are numerous players from the recent past who have found their 'shooting boots' against the Gills more often than not, and here at Football League World we rank the top six of those.

All data used is as per Transfermarkt.

6 Paul Peschisolido

The Canadian striker begins the list, with the Gills being his most scored against opponent in English football, with seven goals in twelve appearances.

Peschisolido was a thorn in the Gills' side for five clubs in the form of Fulham, Norwich, Derby, Luton and Sheffield United respectively.

He also netted a hat-trick for the Blades at Priestfield on January 10th 2004.

5 Nathan Blake

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake is next on the list, having netted the same amount of goals against the Gills as Peschisolido, but managing to do so in just six appearances between 2001 and 2005.

All of his goals against Gillingham would come for Blackburn Rovers and Wolves despite featuring for Leeds United and Leicester City against the same opponents.

Blake would also score a hat-trick at Priestfield, doing so in a 4-0 win for Wolves on October 29th 2002.

4 Matt Smith

Current Salford City striker Matt Smith follows on, having scored seven times in just six appearances against Gillingham.

Despite facing them regularly at Salford, all of his goals came during his loan spell at Bristol City in the 2014/15 season.

Smith scored all the Robins' goals in a 5-3 aggregate win in the EFL Trophy semi-finals, including four at Priestfield. He would also hit a double in their 3-1 away win as City ran away with the League One title that season.

3 Jamie Cureton

Seasoned striker Jamie Cureton begins the top three, having featured 15 times against Gillingham during a career which spanned 1,067 appearances in the EFL and Non-League.

During those fifteen games, he would also score on seven occasions, twice for Colchester United, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers respectively before also finding the net against the Gills for Swindon Town.

2 Izale McLeod

Another journeyman forward is second on the list of six, in the form of Izale McLeod.

McLeod scored more times against Gillingham than any opposition throughout his career, with nine goals in 14 games against the men from Kent.

Seven of his nine goals against the Gills would come during his time at Barnet. He would score two braces in the League and EFL Trophy during the 2011/12 season, which followed on from a hat-trick in a 4-2 away victory for the Bees on April 23rd 2011.

1 Ian Thomas-Moore

Ian Thomas-Moore rounds off this list, having an identical record against Gillingham as the aforementioned McLeod.

His first goals were in a 3-1 win for Stockport County in the 2000/01 campaign, scoring twice at Priestfield. He would then go on to score four times for Burnley against the same opponents.

As both he and Gillingham dropped down the leagues, Thomas-Moore would feature against them for Rotherham, Hartlepool and Tranmere Rovers. He would round off his goals against the Gills in the 09/10 season for the Wirral based side, scoring three times across the two league matches.