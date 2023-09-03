Highlights Dwight Yorke terrorized opponents throughout his career, including Derby County, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists in 12 matches against them.

As we continue the opening stages of the new EFL League One season, Derby County will be looking to bounce back to the Championship at the second attempt.

The Rams ended on a disappointing run in the 2022/23 campaign, which in turn saw them finish just a point outside the play-off places under the stewardship of Paul Warne.

The 50-year-old was appointed into the Pride Park hotseat back in September 2022 and is tasked with bringing Championship football back to the Derby supporters, with the former Rotherham United boss tasting that particular feat on three occasions during his time at the Millers.

Across Football League World, we’ve been taking a look at certain players who EFL clubs have hated coming up against throughout the years.

Today, we’re focusing on Derby County, and list the top six players who have had the most success against the East Midlands outfit, with all information courtesy of Transfermarkt.

6 Dwight Yorke

Starting off the ranking is forward Dwight Yorke, who had a glittering career in the Premier League.

The 51-year-old made a combined total of 375 appearances in the top-flight for Manchester United, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland – scoring 123 goals.

The retired forward also had a spell in the EFL Championship with the Black Cats and netted five times in 32 games.

Nicknamed as the Smiling Assassin, Yorke terrorised numerous opponents during his playing career and Derby County were no exception, with him registering eight goals and two assists in 12 matches against the Rams.

5 Billy Sharp

At number five is experienced striker Billy Sharp, who has scored goals at every level of English professional football.

The Sheffield-born man spent the majority of his career in the steel-city with Sheffield United, scoring 129 goals in 377 games across League One, the Championship and the Premier League in his 12-year connection with the Blades.

The 37-year-old has also applied his trade at various other clubs up and down the country, with stints at Reading, Southampton, Leeds United, Scunthorpe United and Doncaster Rovers.

His goalscoring record has been bolstered in his clashes with Derby County on a regular basis, with Sharp providing nine goals and three assists in 17 meetings.

4 David Nugent

Coming in at number four is striker David Nugent.

The now 38-year-old has had a wealth of experience in the Football League, striking 121 times in 415 matches with Preston North End, Derby County, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Leicester City.

Nugent certainly put his shooting boots to good use when coming up against Derby County, with nine goals in 19 appearances against the East Midlands side.

3 Bedford Jezzard

Entering at number three is forward Bedford Jezzard.

The late 77-year-old made 307 senior career appearances for Fulham in the First Division, scoring 158 goals during his time in West London between 1948 and 1957.

The former England international had an emphatic record against the Rams, with nine goals in as many matches.

2 Lukas Jutkiewicz

In second place comes Lukas Jutkiewicz, who is another forward to have spent a significant amount of time in the EFL Championship.

The 6 ft 1 in target man has mixed with a lot of EFL clubs over his distinguished career, with notable roles at Bolton Wanderers, Burnley, Swindon Town, Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

The 34-year-old has come up against Derby County on 17 occasions, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in that time.

1 Peter Lorimer

Derby County’s most feared player in their history is Peter Lorimer, who is best known for his time with Leeds United during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The Scotsman had two spells in West Yorkshire during their campaigns in the First Division, scoring 134 goals in 429 matches.

Primarily used as a right-midfielder, Lorimer ended up netting 11 goals in 16 games against Derby County, with six of those strikes coming on East Midlands soil.