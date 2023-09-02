Coventry City have seen some excellent attacking talent come up against the club over the years.

The Sky Blues have competed against some of the best strikers that English football has seen during their modern history.

While it has been a long time since the club were in the top flight, the team were mainstays of the Premier League during the 1990’s.

This period was a great time for forwards in the game, with the focal point number nine a big part of the sport at the time.

Some of which enjoyed great success when coming to Coventry.

Who are the players Coventry City fear the most?

Here we look at the six players that had the best goal scoring record against the Sky Blues in the club’s history…

6 Andy Cole

Cole is fourth on the goal scoring charts for the Premier League, bagging 187 from his time in the top flight.

The majority of those came while with Newcastle United and Manchester United, but he also bagged plenty for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City and Portsmouth.

Cole’s record against Coventry was particularly impressive, especially as he only played against them 15 times.

From those 15 appearances, he contributed 11 goals and one assist.

5 Teddy Sheringham

Sheringham is another that features high on the all-time goal scoring charts for the Premier League, sitting 12th.

He scored 146 times in the division following its rebranding in 1992, playing for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Man United.

Sheringham featured 23 times for these teams against Coventry over his career.

The striker contributed 12 goals and four assists in that time.

4 Peter Beardsley

Beardsley was most prominent before the advent of the Premier League, but he was still a prolific striker in his own right during the First Division days.

His record against Coventry was particularly impressive, with his best days coming for Newcastle, Liverpool and Everton.

He contributed 12 goals and seven assists from 24 appearances against Coventry during his career.

3 Dwight Yorke

Yorke features 19th on the list of all-time top Premier League goal scorers, so it comes as no real surprise to find he had great success against Coventry.

The striker featured for Aston Villa, Man United and Blackburn Rovers in the division during his glory years.

During that time, he contributed 12 goals and two assists from just 18 appearances against the Sky Blues.

2 Ian Rush

Rush is one of the great strikers of English football, enjoying great success with Liverpool during the 1980’s.

He won five first division titles, scoring more than 200 times for the Reds over more than 15 years with the club.

Coventry were one of his favoured opponents, with the now 61-year-old contributing 15 goals and seven assists from 29 appearances against the club.

1 Alan Shearer

Shearer is English football’s greatest goal scorer of the more modern age, scoring 260 times in the Premier League.

The former striker made 25 appearances against Coventry in his career, bagging 18 goals in that time, as well as two assists.

Shearer stands as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, a record he has held onto even with the likes of Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane coming through in the years since.