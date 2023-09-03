Charlton Athletic experienced the highs and lows of professional football from their Premier League status to their current days in League One.

Through the years, a number of players have caused Charlton problems more than others.

Indeed, there are no doubt a few that still give Addicks fans nightmares even if they haven't faced them in years.

With that in mind, here are the six players that Charlton have hated playing against most statistically, as per Transfermarkt...

6 Ross McCormack

Kicking things off with a Scotsman who is still playing but is not in the same limelight that he used to occupy.

Ross McCormack is best known to English football fans for his stints with Leeds United and Fulham as well as then struggling to succeed in the claret and blue of Aston Villa. In nine meetings with Charlton, McCormack scored eight times including all four in a 4-2 win for Leeds at The Valley in the 2013/14 Championship season.

5 Jackie Milburn

Going back in time and then some for number five on the list with Jackie Milburn.

The majority of Milburn’s playing career came at Newcastle United in the 1940s and 50s where he scored a lot of goals. In 13 league meetings with Charlton, he netted nine times, made all the more impressive by the fact that he never scored just once in a game against them.

4 Jermaine Defoe

Back to the modern era and to one of the best English strikers of the 21st century, Jermaine Defoe.

Defoe also scored 9 goals against Charlton but he did so in 12 outings (in all competitions) and chipped in with an assist too. His first and last goals against the club came a decade apart, starting with West Ham United and then finishing it off with a brace in the FA Cup for Tottenham Hotspur.

3 Robbie Fowler

Talking of great English strikers, Robbie Fowler certainly fulfills that criteria also.

He is best known for his time leading the Liverpool line and scored in back-to-back Premier League seasons against Alan Curbishley’s team. Eight of his 10 goals against Charlton came for the Reds, striking home in the league, FA Cup, and EFL Cup primarily in the late 1990s.

2 Jordan Rhodes

For second place on this list we have to step away from the Premier League and instead talk about one of the greatest goal-scorers in the history of the Championship. He keeps good company with David Nugent and McCormack just below him in the all-time scoring charts for the league and Billy Sharp being one of only three names ahead of him.

Rhodes tormented Charlton throughout his prosperous career and it is no surprise to see that the bulk of his 11 goals against them came in a Blackburn Rovers shirt.

1 Thierry Henry

Top of the list is a man who many would consider to be the greatest to ever do it in the Premier League, which in itself is a nod to Charlton’s glory days in the top-flight.

The majority of teams that came up against Thierry Henry felt his wrath and the Addicks were no different as the smooth Frenchman put up ridiculous numbers against them. To be exact, he scored 12 and assisted 5 in his 13 meetings with Charlton Athletic, all of which came in the league.