Some players just love playing against the Blues

Carlisle United have a history of bogey teams. Harrogate Town has been one of them, of late; they've failed to win on eight separate occasions against the Yorkshire-based side.

But what about bogey players. The ones you can just never seem to contain when you play against them. Well no team is exempt from them and United have had some surprising ones over the years.

Here are the 6 players that Carlisle United hated playing against the most.

6 Scott McGleish

McGleish's footballing career has spanned the course of three separate decades. If he is still playing football this time next year, the current 49-year-old will have made it to 30 years of playing the game, having started his career at Charlton Athletic in 1994.

Across this time, he was one of those players that seemed to torment the Cumbrians. He scored six goals in nine appearances against Carlisle.

5 Ryan Harley

It's bad enough if a striker always seems to be getting goals against your club. But having a central midfielder be on one of these lists must have been incredibly annoying for the Carlisle fans on the terraces.

Especially since one of the goals that he scored came when they met each other in the first leg of the 2017 League Two playoff semi-final, and Harley's Exeter City side would go on to reach the final.

He amassed 10 combine goals and assists in just 13 games whilst playing against Carlisle. Very impressive numbers for someone who wasn't a notorious goal threat.

4 Dean Coney

The Londoner spent over half of his career with his first club, Fulham FC. He came through the club's youth system and went on to play for them for seven years.

The centre forward netted against Carlisle seven times in 12 matches against the club. He also assisted one.

3 Padraig Amond

Not many players have a club career path that goes Ireland, Portugal, England; Amond is one of them though.

He played in the EFL for 10 consecutive years, so it's no wonder that he scored goals against Carlisle, who have also been a football league stalwart.

The Irishman, who is currently playing for Woking in the National League, recorded seven goals and a singular assist against the Cumbrians, in 16 appearances.

2 Kurtis Guthrie

Up until this time last year, the 30-year-old was playing for Punjab FC, in India.

But prior to his switch to the subcontinent he spent all of his career in various leagues in the EFL and below.

The striker from Jersey may have only scored 30 goals in his EFL career. But almost a third of them came against Carlisle. He scored seven in as many games against the Brunton Park residents, and he bagged a couple of assists as well.

He must be one of those players that, considering the rest of his goalscoring record, Carlisle fans must've looked at and thought 'how does he keep doing it against us?'

1 Kevin Keegan

When I first thought of players who had tormented Carlisle over the years, the ones who would always annoy the home fans in the Warwick or the Paddock, Keegan's name, admittedly, never came to mind.

But his record speaks for itself. In 10 games against the club he scored eight times and assisted others twice.

Not only is he involved in one of the most iconic moments in sports television history. But he's the player that Carlisle United hated playing against the most.