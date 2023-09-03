Highlights Dave Kitson was a constant thorn in Cardiff's side, scoring six goals against them during his time with Reading in the Championship.

Cardiff City supporters have frustratingly observed many fine performances from opposition players over the years.

Some stick out in particular; Luis Suarez's hattrick at the Cardiff City Stadium in 2014 remains in the memory, while few will be able to forget the blitzing damage done by tormentor-in-chief Eden Hazard during the Bluebirds' various top-flight affairs against Chelsea.

But interestingly, neither of those players feature here.

Of course, the vast majority on this list were not world beaters like Suarez and Hazard were at the peak of their respective powers, but most of them did give Cardiff serious problems over a sustained number of years and that is what we will be going off here.

So, which players have Cardiff really hated playing against over the years?

7 Dave Kitson

The former-striker has not played against one club more than the eleven times he has turned out against Cardiff.

During his showdowns versus the Bluebirds, Kitson converted six goals as he constantly emerged as a thorn in their side predominantly across his time with Reading in the Championship.

Thankfully for Cardiff, Kitson hung his boots up in 2014.

6 Jordan Rhodes

On the other hand, Football League veteran Rhodes is still in action, although Cardiff will likely not be facing off against him for a while after he recently agreed a switch to Blackpool in the third-tier.

Thankfully for Cardiff, Huddersfield were not in the Championship with Rhodes while he was at the top of his game, but he did score a brace against them during a 5-3 EFL Cup thriller in 2011.

Rhodes was also in sustained rich form for Blackburn Rovers and he largely fired blanks for them against the Bluebirds, with three matches yielding no goals, but he has still found the back of the Cardiff net on no less than six occasions overall.

A real nightmare for Football League defences in his heyday - and Cardiff can most certainly relate.

5 Jackie Milburn

Just like countless clubs up and down the country during the post-war period, Cardiff were routinely terrorised by the Newcastle United icon for a number of years.

Only Alan Shearer has trumped the late Milburn's 201 strikes for the Magpies, six of which came against Cardiff in just nine matches.

4 Steve Howard

While very few Cardiff fans will be around to remember Milburn's goalscoring exploits against them, many still behold memories they wish to forget of Howard finding the back of the Cardiff net with regularity.

A prolific and physically-imposing striker for the likes of Luton Town, Derby County and Leicester City among others, Howard scored six times against Cardiff overall.

2 Tommy Taylor

Taylor was also among British football's greatest footballers across the post-war era and was a mainstay in Matt Busby's famed Manchester United side of the time.

Described as a player regarded to be the greatest striker in England and United's history on the Red Devils' official website, Taylor scored 131 times from 191 appearances for the club.

Six of those came against Cardiff in just three affairs, which represents the best goals to games ratio on this list.

Sadly, Taylor was one of players to pass away in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster- but akin to those, his legacy still lives on at Old Trafford.

1 Cameron Jerome

No player has scored more goals against Cardiff than former-Bluebird Jerome, who spent two fairly-prolific years in South Wales between 2004 and 2006 but later went on to be the side's nightmare on an all-too-consistent basis.

Jerome scored against Cardiff in four successive matches for Norwich City from 2014-2016 and then went on to bag a brace during their crunch clash with Derby County towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

That evening, Cardiff slumped to a 3-1 defeat in the East Midlands that saw their automatic promotion hopes momentarily thrown into doubt.

Jerome now plies his trade in League One with Bolton Wanderers.