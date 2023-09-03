Highlights Bristol City aims to improve on their mid-table Championship standing and close the gap on play-off contenders.

Nigel Pearson's experience and new additions will contribute to Bristol City's rise up the table.

Tony Rowley, Darius Henderson, Michael Chopra, Ross McCormack, Tom Ince, and Billy Sharp have all had success against Bristol City in their respective careers.

Bristol City have made a good start to the 2023/24 season, but the club will want to improve on their current standings.

The Robins have been a mid-table team in the Championship for a few seasons now, so it will be a target of theirs to close the gap on the play-off contenders.

Bristol City will hope the experience of Nigel Pearson and the new additions can be a factor in the club's rise up the table.

But as with every team, they come across teams they don’t like playing and players as well, as certain individuals seem to perform their best when playing a certain team.

That got us thinking at Football League World about who Bristol City have hated playing against over the years.

So, here we picked six players they have played against who have a good record against the club, using Transfermarkt…

6 Tony Rowley

Out of this list, Tony Rowley is an ex-player that many Bristol City fans may not either know or remember.

The forward played for a different range of clubs, which included Birmingham City, Liverpool, and Tranmere Rovers.

It was at Liverpool where he performed really well, netting 34 goals in 58 appearances in a spell from 1953 to 1958.

During his playing career, he played against Bristol City four times, and in those games, he scored six goals.

5 Darius Henderson

Darius Henderson is now retired from football, but he was a player who played for many clubs during his career, especially in the EFL.

The forward racked up 270 appearances alone in the Championship, and in those games, he will have come across Bristol City on more than a few occasions.

In fact, Henderson played against the Robins on 12 separate occasions, and he scored seven times against them while picking up a single assist.

4 Michael Chopra

In joint-fourth place with Henderson is another former striker, and that is Michael Chopra.

The 39-year-old is still playing football now, as he plays in non-league, but during his prime years he was a deadly striker in the Championship.

Chopra played for Bristol City’s local rivals, Cardiff City, as well as many other teams during his career.

Playing for the many Championship and League One teams like Chopra did mean he would have come up against Bristol City a fair few times.

So in the 11 games he played against them, Chopra scored seven goals and registered two assists.

3 Ross McCormack

The joint-second-most hated player to play against was former Leeds United, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest striker Ross McCormack.

The Scot played over 300 times in the Championship as he represented many different football clubs, netting over 100 times in the division.

The forward seemed to like playing for Bristol City, as he scored eight times against the club in the 12 games he played.

2 Tom Ince

Along with McCormack, Tom Ince is a player who has also scored eight goals against the Robins, but he has played 14 times against them so far.

Ince has become a firm fixture in the Championship in recent seasons, and after impressing at Reading, he is now at Watford, where he will add to his appearances against Bristol City and will look to add to the goals.

1 Billy Sharp

The player with the best record against Bristol City at this time is ex-Sheffield United player Billy Sharp.

The veteran forward scored nine goals in 20 appearances against the Robins, as he was a crucial player for whatever club he represented.

Sharp is a natural born goalscorer, and it seemed that when teams that Sharp was playing for came up against the Robins, the forward seemed to always have an eye for goal and most times grabbed that goal.