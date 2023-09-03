Highlights Billy Sharp, Jonson Clarke-Harris, and Ivan Toney have all been formidable opponents for Bradford City, scoring seven goals each against the club.

Bradford fans may be relieved that players like David Connolly and Delroy Facey have retired, as they also scored seven goals against the Bantams in their careers.

Ian Henderson is Bradford's most feared opponent, having scored eight goals in 16 appearances against the club. He currently holds the record for the most goals scored for Rochdale.

It has been a mixed start to the season for Bradford City in League Two.

The Bantams are in their fifth consecutive season in the fourth tier since their relegation from League One in 2019 and they are widely expected to challenge for promotion once again this campaign.

After three disappointing seasons, Bradford reached the play-offs for the first time since their return to League Two last term, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Carlisle United in the semi-finals.

Mark Hughes will be hoping his side can go one better this time around and achieve automatic promotion, but it has been an inconsistent start for the Bantams.

Like any club, Bradford have players who always seem to perform well against them and with that in mind, we looked at which players have enjoyed success against the club over the years.

6 Billy Sharp

Sharp has scored seven goals and provided one assist in his nine appearances against the Bantams.

The striker has played for many of Bradford's Yorkshire rivals, including Doncaster Rovers, Leeds United and Sheffield United, which will have no doubt made it all the more frustrating for Bantams fans when he got on the scoresheet against them.

After completing a move to LA Galaxy in the United States, Sharp's days of causing problems for Bradford seem to be over.

5 Jonson Clarke-Harris

Like Sharp, Clarke-Harris has also netted seven times against the Bantams, while he has also registered three assists in his nine appearances against the club.

It is perhaps no surprise to see Clarke-Harris' name on this list as he has established a reputation as a prolific goalscorer with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, Coventry City, Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United.

4 Ivan Toney

Toney is another player who has scored seven goals against Bradford, while he has also provided two assists in eight games against the West Yorkshire outfit.

Prior to his move to Brentford in 2020, Toney had spells with likes of Northampton Town, Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough, during which time he caused plenty of problems for the Bantams.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for betting offences, but when he returns, he will be keen to rediscover his fine form for the Bees and regain his place in the England squad.

3 David Connolly

Like Sharp, Clarke-Harris and Toney, Connolly also found the back of the net on seven occasions against the Bantams, but he did so in just seven appearances against the club.

The Republic of Ireland international played for a host of clubs during his career, including Watford, Wimbledon, West Ham United, Leicester City, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Southampton and Portsmouth and Bradford fans will no doubt have been relieved when he retired in 2015.

2 Delroy Facey

Facey is another player who scored seven goals against the Bantams, while he also registered two assists in 22 games.

The striker spent a brief spell on loan with Bradford from Bolton Wanderers in 2002, scoring one goal in six appearances, but he returned to haunt his former club on many occasions in a career which saw him represent the likes of Huddersfield Town, West Bromwich Albion, Hull City, Oldham Athletic, Tranmere Rovers, Rotherham United, Gillingham, Notts County, Lincoln City and Hereford United.

Facey also played for Granada at international level and he finished his career with non-league side Albion Sports.

1 Ian Henderson

Henderson is Bradford's most feared opponent having scored eight goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances against the club.

The 38-year-old is best known for playing for Rochdale, but he has also had spells with Norwich City, Rotherham, Northampton, Luton Town, Ankaragucu, Colchester United and Salford City.

He returned to Spotland for a second stint with Rochdale last summer and he became the club's all-time leading goalscorer in November.