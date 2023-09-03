For some clubs, going up against certain players brings with it a considerable amount of jeopardy.

While any player can score against any team, there are some individuals who seem to make more of an impact when playing against a particular club.

Bolton Wanderers are no different and find themselves in a position where specific players do seem to thrive against them.

But which individuals have had the most personal success in games that they have played against the Trotters?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at the six players to have scored the most goals, and in some cases provided assists as well, in games they have played against Bolton.

6 Wayne Rooney

One of the Premier League's finest-ever goalscorers, it is therefore no huge surprise that Rooney enjoyed some considerable success against Bolton.

In the 14 games in which he faced the club, Manchester United and England's record goalscorer found the net nine times, while also providing four assists.

Although he did play against them for Everton, all of his goals scored against Bolton came in the colours of Manchester United, and include not one but two hat-tricks.

5 Robbie Keane

Having spent plenty of time in the Premier League at the same time as Bolton, it would make sense for as effective a goalscorer as Keane to have a decent tally against them.

The Irishman played 21 games against the Trotters, and in that time found the net on ten occasions, while also providing three assists.

After netting a brace against them for Wolves in the FA Cup early in his career, Keane would go onto score goals when facing Bolton in the Premier League for both Tottenham and Liverpool further down the line.

4 Alan Shearer

As the Premier League's record goalscorer, Shearer is another one whose appearance on this list ought not to be a major surprise.

Facing Bolton 14 times throughout his career, Shearer scored ten goals against them, while also contributing two assists for good measure.

He scored his first goal against them for Southampton in 1992, and after netting a hat-trick past them for Blackburn four years later, his other six goals against the club would then come in the colours of Newcastle.

3 Darren Bent

Another highly effective goalscorer during his career who earns a place as one of those to cause the most problems for Bolton over the years, is Darren Bent.

The striker faced Bolton on 15 occasions, and in that time, would get on the scoresheet on 11 occasions.

Playing for a long list of clubs throughout his career, Bent would score against Bolton in the colours of Charlton Athletic, Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa.

2 Robbie Fowler

Fowler is yet another one of the more famous faces from throughout the Premier League era, who knew how to make an impact against Bolton.

The striker faced the club 16 times, and in that time found the net on no fewer then 12 occasions, which includes four goals in a 5-2 win for Liverpool the first time he ever faced the club.

He would also go on to score a hat-trick against them for Leeds, with Manchester City also benefitting from his ability to find the net against Bolton further down the line.

1 Frank Lampard

One of the most successful midfielders of recent history, Lampard was both a goalscoring and creative threat when he came up against Bolton, to put him top of this list.

Facing the Trotters on 23 occasions, Lampard would score 12 goals and contribute a further eight assists in those games, making him a big threat for plenty of different Bolton teams.

All but one of those goal contributions would come in the colours of Chelsea, the one exception being an assist he supplied in a 3-0 win for West Ham in 1997/98 season, in the early stages of his career.