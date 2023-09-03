Highlights Paul Scholes scored 10 goals in 22 matches against Blackburn Rovers, making a significant impact as a midfielder.

Louis Saha, often underrated, scored 10 goals and provided 1 assist in 19 appearances against Blackburn for various clubs.

Robin Van Persie had the most efficient goalscoring record against Blackburn, scoring 13 goals in just 13 games for Arsenal.

For every club, there are some players that they will always wish they never had to come up against.

It is something of a quirk of the game, that certain players always seem to make a positive impact against particular teams, and every side has to deal with such a situation at some point or another.

Blackburn Rovers are, of course, no different in that regard and there are a number of big-name players that always seemed to relish the prospect of coming up against the Ewood Park outfit.

But exactly which players enjoyed the most individual success, in games that they played against the Lancashire outfit?

Here, in order to find out, we've taken a look at the six players to have scored the most goals, and in some cases provided assists for others as well, in matches that they have played against Blackburn, according to Transfermarkt.

11 Paul Scholes

Despite operating as a midfielder, Scholes was still able to make a rather telling impact in front of goal when he came up against Blackburn Rovers.

In 22 matches he played against the Ewood Park club, the former England international managed to find the net ten times, while he also provided one assist while facing Rovers.

Of course, Scholes' entire playing career was spent with Manchester United, so the Red Devils were always the ones to benefit from his impact against Blackburn.

9 Louis Saha

Perhaps one of the more underrated strikers of his generation, Saha nevertheless knew how to make an impact when he faced Blackburn.

The Frenchman made 19 appearances against Rovers, and in that time, he scored ten goals and provided one assist in those matches.

Having played for a variety of clubs in the English game during his career, Fulham, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Everton all benefitted from Saha's knack of finding the net when he came up against Blackburn.

7 Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer will likely always be considered a legend around Ewood Park, for the vital role he played in securing the Premier League title for Blackburn Rovers during the 1994/95 season.

However, the Premier League's record goalscorer would also be a problem for the club he did so much for, scoring ten goals and providing two assists in the 15 games he played against Rovers in his career.

All of those goals would come after Shearer had departed Ewood Park in 1996, when he was playing for his boyhood club Newcastle United.

5 Nicolas Anelka

While the club he was playing for may have changed on plenty of occasions throughout his career, Anelka's ability to score against Blackburn always remained.

In just 16 games he played against the Ewood Park club, the striker found the net 12 times, while also chipping in with two assists for good measure.

The Frenchman found the net for five of the clubs he played for during his career - Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bolton and Chelsea - in games he played against Blackburn.

3 Emile Heskey

Heskey's reputation was never for being a prolific striker, but the number of games he played against Rovers still helped him to a spot among the highest-scoring players they have faced.

In 35 games that the former England international played against Blackburn, he scored 13 goals, while also providing three assists.

Indeed, Heskey scored against Blackburn at least with every club that he faced them with meaning Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Aston Villa, Bolton, and Wigan all gained from his impact against the Ewood Park club.

1 Robin Van Persie

Quite comfortably the most efficient goalscorer in games against Blackburn, is Robin Van Persie, who possesses a remarkable record against the Ewood Park outfit.

In 13 games he played against Rovers, the Dutchman found the net 13 times, which of course averages out at a goal for every single in which he came up against the Lancashire outfit.

All of those strikes came during Van Persie's time with Arsenal, with the Gunners the only club that he would play against Blackburn for, with his move to Manchester United coming after Blackburn had dropped out of the top-flight of English football.