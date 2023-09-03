Highlights Birmingham City have had a positive start to the season, which is a welcome change from their recent struggles.

Adam Armstrong is a prolific goalscorer who has had success against Blues in the past and could be a key player for Southampton this season.

There are six players who have historically caused problems for Birmingham City, including Ian Rush, Fraizer Campbell, and Denis Law.

Birmingham City have made an excellent start to this season, registering three wins and one draw from their opening four league games.

This makes a change from the doom and gloom they have experienced in recent years, with their new ownership needing to turn things around if they want to get Blues competing at the right end of the division.

Whilst they are making some excellent progress at this stage, we are taking a look back at the past by listing six players the club have hated playing against over the years.

Can you guess which six men are included in this list?

6 Adam Armstrong

The Southampton striker has scored seven times against Blues during his career - and that's not a massive surprise considering how much of a prolific goalscorer he is at this level.

He has enjoyed an exceptional start to this season with four goals in four league games for Russell Martin's side and with Nathan Tella leaving the club and Che Adams being linked with a move away, the south-coast side could be reliant on him this season.

He will be looking to beat his tally of 28 league goals from the 2020/21 season, grabbing four of those against the Midlands side.

Darren Huckerby, Matt Smith, Mark Viduka and John Toshack also scored seven times against Blues - but Armstrong is ahead of these players in this list because he will have the chance to add to his tally this season.

5 Fraizer Campbell

Campbell enjoyed some good times with Cardiff City, Hull and Huddersfield Town, but is now 35 and it wouldn't be a surprise if he retires.

Even if he continues his playing career, he would probably need to accept an offer lower down the football pyramid, having been out of the game for over a year following his departure from the John Smith's Stadium.

With this, it doesn't look as though he will get the opportunity to add to the eight goals he has scored against Birmingham.

4 Ian Rush

Like Campbell, Rush scored eight goals in 12 games against Birmingham and that isn't a shock considering how much of a prolific goalscorer the 61-year-old was.

He spent much of his career at Liverpool - but also plied his trade for Chester City, Juventus, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

The Welshman certainly enjoyed playing against Blues - and recorded four assists against them as well as scoring eight goals.

3 Britt Assombalonga

Assombalonga is ahead of Rush in this list because the former managed to score eight goals in fewer games against Birmingham than the latter.

The 30-year-old managed to get to that total in 11 games, which is impressive.

Also managing to grab two assists against the Midlands side in the process, John Eustace's men will be counting their lucky stars that he has returned to Turkey to play for Antalyaspor.

He scored against Blues last season for Watford.

2 Sir Bobby Robson

Robson is the biggest legend in this list, having enjoyed a successful playing and managing career.

Plying his trade as an attacker for Fulham and West Bromwich Albion when he played in England, he then went on to manage the Cottagers, Ipswich Town, the Three Lions and big European sides including Barcelona before returning to finish his coaching career at Newcastle United.

He enjoyed real success with the Tractor Boys and managed to guide England to a World Cup semi-final. And during his playing career, he scored nine times in 16 appearances against Birmingham.

1 Denis Law

Law has pipped Robson to the number one spot because he scored nine times in just eight appearances against Blues.

Those are impressive figures but again, that record shouldn't be a shock because he enjoyed success at all the clubs he played for and thrived for Scotland too.