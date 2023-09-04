Highlights Sam Parkin was a real menace for Barnsley, scoring 7 goals in 6 matches against them, mainly for Swindon Town.

Over the years, there have been several players that Barnsley have just not liked coming up against.

For whatever reason, some opposition strikers just had great days more often than not against the Tykes - let's look at the SIX players that haunted the South Yorkshire outfit on multiple occasions during their career.

6 Sam Parkin

With seven goals in as many appearances against the Tykes, Parkin was a real menace over the years.

A tall striker who plied his trade mainly in the third tier of English football in the prime of his career, Parkin did all of his damage against Barnsley for Swindon Town.

Starting over three consecutive seasons in League One, Parkin scored all seven goals in six matches, including a hat-trick for the Robins on the opening day of the 2002-03 season - a match which Swindon won 3-1 at the County Ground.

Parkin did also play against Barnsley for Luton Town in the 2006-07 campaign, but he did not find the back of the net on that occasion - in five of his seven outings against them though he was on target.

5 Nicky Maynard

Like Parkin, Maynard had an identical goalscoring record against Barnsley with seven goals in seven matches.

Maynard did not hit the back of the net in his first ever appearance against them in 2008-09 for Bristol City, but in every match after that he did score.

It started with a goal in a 3-2 away win for the Robins at Oakwell in 2009-10 before he notched a brace in the reverse fixture later on in the season, and he scored two more times for them as well as once each for West Ham and Wigan Athletic.

That was at the peak of Maynard's career but he soon dropped down the levels and even went up to Scotland, with his last club being non-league Macclesfield at the age of 36.

4 Charlie Austin

One of the more prolific modern-day Championship goalscorers, Austin was a sharp-shooter against Barnsley especially with eight goals scored in 11 appearances.

The first of those came whilst a Burnley player in the 2011-12 season in a 2-0 win for the Clarets at Turf Moor, and he scored two more times for them against the Tykes before doing the rest of his scoring for QPR.

Among those was a brace scored at Loftus Road in 2013 in a 2-0 win for the Hoops, and he even scored against Barnsley eight years later for the R's when he had a second stint with the Londoners.

3 Matty Fryatt

Fryatt is somewhat of a forgotten striker in the EFL because of his injury struggles, but he was a fine goalscorer on his day and Barnsley only knew too well about that prowess with nine goals netted in 13 outings.

He had already netted twice against the Tykes when in League One for Walsall, but he soon followed them up into the Championship when signing for Leicester City, although he scored just the once for the Foxes.

A lot of the damage he did to Barnsley came at Hull City, scoring five times in four appearances, which included a hat-trick in 2012 in a 3-1 win for the Tigers at the KC Stadium, with the final goal he scored against the Tykes coming on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in 2013.

2 Lee Bradbury

A former Portsmouth and Man City striker, Bradbury seemed to have some of his best days against Barnsley.

He has recently been in the news having been sacked as manager of National League outfit Eastleigh, but some 27 years ago he scored his first goal against the Tykes for Pompey in a 3-2 defeat at Oakwell.

Later on in the 1996-97 First Division season though he would get his revenge with a hat-trick at Fratton Park in a 4-2 success for the south coast club, and three more goals for Portsmouth would follow in his second stint with the club years later, as well as singular strikes for Crystal Palace and Southend.

1 Andy Cole

The most prolific striker to come up against Barnsley was Cole, who had his way with the Tykes every single time with 10 goals in just seven appearances.

His first ever showing against them was a hat-trick for Newcastle in the 1992-93 Premier League season, and he would come back to haunt them yet again two seasons later in a League Cup affair for the Magpies, where he scored in both legs of the Second Round clash.

Cole would then score five times for Man United in three appearances, the first of which was a hat-trick in a 7-0 drubbing at Old Trafford in 1997 and another coming on the final day of the 1997-98 season at Oakwell.

In-between that though he scored again against Barnsley but it was in a 3-2 FA Cup defeat in South Yorkshire as the Red Devils were eliminated in Round Five by Danny Wilson's side.