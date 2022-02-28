6 passes, 1 shot: This Middlesbrough man was largely ineffective against Barnsley

Middlesbrough were on the receiving end of a 3-2 away defeat to Barnsley on the weekend as their away woes continued in the Sky Bet Championship.

Second half goals from Andraz Sporar and Liam Kitching (og) made things interesting at the end but by that stage the damage had been done.

There were various ineffective performances within the Boro ranks on Saturday but perhaps none more so than that of Duncan Watmore.

The forward was subbed off at halftime by Chris Wilder and will no doubt have been left feeling disappointed by his showing in the first half of the game.

With the help of Whoscored.com we have taken an in-depth look at Watmore’s performance for Boro against Barnsley in our latest performance in numbers piece.

Watmore started in a front two for the North East outfit as he has for much of the season, with the winger largely struggling to have much involvement in build up play for his side as he registered just six passes throughout the 45 minutes that he was on the field.

However the former Sunderland man did have a brilliant opportunity to score during the first half as Isaiah Jones squared him the ball – but unfortunately for his side he scuffed his effort, which arguably may have been why Wilder chose to pull him at the break.

Indeed that was to prove to be the forward’s only shot during the match for Boro, underlining just how largely absent he was in the final third.

A partnership of Watmore and Sporar is hardly the most physical of challenges for the Barnsley backline and it could well be argued that this was the wrong game for the former to be starting in.

Looking further afield at his performance, the 27-year-old only mustered two dribbles during the game, perhaps underlining just how little of the ball he actually had whilst he was on – especially as this is one of his main strengths.

An overall rating of 6.11 tells the full story of how he got on during the game and he may now have lost his chance to line up against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup as a result this week.

Wilder will certainly want to see more from Watmore moving forwards.