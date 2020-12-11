Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Away from the EFL

6 of the best: Newcastle United fans should remember these bargain free transfers

Published

7 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Newcastle United love a big-name signing.

There’s something about the club that just appeals to some of football’s top talents and that’s why the club have got such a strong back catalogue of former stars.

Spending money is often what it takes to sign top players, but the Magpies have also had relative success in the free transfer market.

Here are some of the highest profile bargain deals to have graced St James’ Park.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 6 of the best: Newcastle United fans should remember these bargain free transfers

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: