Highlights Mark Stallard: Prolific striker with 65 goals this century, a record that could soon be broken by League Two's leading marksman.

Elisha Sam: Tall striker who became a cult hero with Notts County, known for his sensational goals.

Matt Tootle: Right-back who played a key role during County's 2017/18 season, now playing for Peterborough Sports.

As with all EFL clubs, there are players that have graced the Meadow Lane turf that have left a lasting impression on Notts County fans.

In many cases, it's rare to make the trip down to the Lane without overhearing someone mentioning one of the names on this list, with a couple that you might even see in person, having come back to the club they used to call their own.

They all take their place in the Magpies' hall of fame for varying reasons, but one thing they all have in common is that they won't be forgotten in a hurry.

1 Mark Stallard

Having started his career across the East Midlands, Mark Stallard would make a name for himself at Meadow Lane over two spells with the club.

Joining from Wycombe Wanderers in 1999, the striker would score 13 goals in his debut season in Division One, but his most prolific season for the Magpies would come in the 2002/03 season. He scored a staggering 25 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions and was named the club's player of the year and players' player of the year that season having battled against relegation.

Mark Stallard's Notts County stats as per Transfermarkt Division Apps Goals Second Division (98/99) 14 4 Second Division (99/00) 36 13 Second Division (00/01) 42 17 Second Division (01/02) 26 4 Second Division (02/03) 47 25 Second Division (03/04) 22 4

Stallard is currently second for the most goals scored for the club in the 21st century with 65, and was joined by a certain Macaulay Langstaff with his two goals against Newport County in midweek, just one behind Lee Hughes - a record you feel will be broken by League Two's leading marksman this season.

Stallard is still a regular visitor to Meadow Lane, providing commentary for BBC Radio Nottingham for home and away fixtures, with his signature 'Get In' catchphrase now a staple among the Notts County faithful.

2 Elisha Sam

Arriving from Bulgarian side FC Arda Kardzhali in 2020, fans had to wait until the 2021/22 season to watch Elisha Sam live from the stands of Meadow Lane due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Magpies fans all over the world fell in love with the six-foot-five striker during his maiden season in the East Midlands, scoring four times in 26 appearances in all competition. That haul included a quite sensational back-heel volley in their FA Trophy win over Oxford City, which somehow failed to reach the shortlist for the infamous Puskas Award that year - the trophy being awarded to Erik Lamela for his rabona finish against Arsenal.

He would struggle during his second season with the club, often used as a substitute under Ian Birchnall, but would still score six goals in 24 appearances before seeing his contract terminated at Notts by mutual consent.

He returned to his homeland of Belgium to play for Patro Eisden Maasmechelen, where he is still playing now, but remains a cult hero.

3 Bálint Bajner

This list seems to have a reoccurring theme with strikers making a name for themselves at Meadow Lane and this man is no different.

Having tasted his first glimpse of English football in a brief loan spell for West Ham United in 2008, Balint Bajner returned to England in 2014, albeit with Championship side Ipswich Town under Mick McCarthy.

The Hungarian striker was released on 20th January 2015 and joined Notts County on the same day, then making his debut later that afternoon in a 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers. His signing provoked a stream of messages from Hungary on the Magpies' Facebook page, which led to the whole country being blocked from interacting with the page.

Bajner ended his Meadow Lane career with three goals in 19 appearances and currently finds himself a free agent having been released by Pesci MFC in 2021.

4 Matt Tootle

Made famous by his peculiar slug celebration, Matt Tootle is another player who asserted himself among the fans' favourite during his time at Meadow Lane.

Having made over 200 appearances for Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town, the right-back walked through the Meadow Lane doors in 2016 on a two-year contract. He would prove to play an important role for County during the Alan Hardy era.

He featured 36 times during the 2017/18 season when the club finished fifth in League Two but would lose out to Coventry City in the semi-finals, a game that signified the Magpies' drop to the National League the following season coupled with off-field issues surrounding the club's existence.

Tootle would leave the club after their maiden season in the fifth tier, having joined Chesterfield midway through the season, ending his Meadow Lane career with 106 appearances, four goals, eight assists, and one iconic celebration. The 33-year-old can now be found in the National League North, turning out for Peterborough Sports.

5 Archie Mair

It would be rude to ignore the man who played a huge part in sending Notts County back to the Football League last season.

Having already been sent out on loan three times by parent club Norwich City, Archie Mair joined the Magpies in January 2023 last season, providing competition for goalkeeper Sam Slocombe after Leicester City loanee Brad Young returned to the Foxes.

His debut won't be remembered fondly, conceding a penalty and giving away possession that resulted in a goal for Maidstone United, who eventually went on to win the tie on penalties. However, with both Slocombe and backup goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks out injured, an opportunity presented itself to the 23-year-old once again.

A penalty save away to Altrincham proved pivotal, keeping three clean sheets in three games before Slocombe was reinstated in between the sticks. But, his crowning moment came in the play-off final at Wembley. Luke Williams made the call in extra-time to swap goalkeepers for their penalty shootout against Chesterfield, with Mair pulling off two remarkable saves to send the Magpies back to the Football League. While his spell at Meadow Lane was only brief, he leaves behind memories fans won't forget.

Mair returned to Norwich before joining Gateshead on loan, before being recalled for a loan move to Morecambe in League Two.

6 Stanley Aborah

Belgian midfielder Stanley Aborah joined Notts County in 2015 after a successful loan spell with the League Two side.

The 28-year-old started his career with Ajax, playing four times including one appearance in the Champions League became the Magpies' 14th signing this summer, having recently played in Hungary for Ferencváros where he helped them win the Hungarian League Cup.

Aborah most notably had a fallout with former boss Jamie Fullarton having featured for the majority of the season before under Ricardo Moniz, with Fullarton revealing that within days of taking over, Aborah told him he "didn't come to play for Notts County, he played for the previous manager".

He remained with the club until he was released on 31 January 2017, joining Portsmouth in another unsuccessful loan spell in England. He featured 42 times for the Magpies, scoring one goal, retiring from football in 2018.